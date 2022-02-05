Ivan details career plans and talks about competition with Cssio at Corinthians

Goalkeeper Ivan, recently hired by Corinthians, gave a press conference this Friday, at CT Joaquim Grava. The club’s new number 1 spoke about being an eventual “shadow” to Cássio and detailed his career plan at Corinthians.

“I think that the goalkeeper position is always a weight, regardless of where you are. And of course, you being wearing this Corinthians shirt today already has a much greater weight. I’m still 24 years old, we know that a player’s career is short, a goalkeeper career can stretch a little longer if you take care of yourself, if you don’t have a serious injury. So I have a lot of time ahead, as I said I came here to help, to add to the group and learn too. As I said, Cássio is a reference, he is a leader here within the environment, I have great respect for him, and whatever I can do to absorb on a daily basis, I will absorb as much as possible so that each day I implement my work more for myself. grow too” said Ivan.

“As I said before, I think that everything in my life happened at the right time, if I came to Corinthians today I was supposed to be here. I gave in my career, with all due respect to Ponte, which is the club that projected me. I’m going to work, wait for my moment, Cássio is an idol here, he has the greatest respect for me and for everyone, and at the right time I’ll have my opportunity and a sequel. In the meantime, I’ll be ready for when it’s my turn to get the job done”, he added.

Ivan arrives at Corinthians with a very interesting feature. During his stints at Ponte Preta and the Brazilian Under-23 Team, the archer stood out for his natural play with his feet.

“I think football has evolved a lot, before we goalkeepers didn’t use it much, at Ponte I also adapted, and when I joined the Olympic team, Jardine stressed a lot in this aspect of the goalkeeper being introduced in the ball exit. Marcelo, who is the goalkeeper coach here, does these jobs daily with me and with the other goalkeepers as well. I think the more complete you are, it helps you in your day-to-day work and we see a lot of teams that introduce the goalkeeper on the ball. I’ve been improving in that part too, and it’s good that Marcelo asks us a lot for that”, concluded the goalkeeper.

