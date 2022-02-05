James Webb: Telescope cameras are now online

One more step taken: NASA announced last Thursday (3) that all cameras on the James Webb Space Telescope were activated. Your system is also now operating and has already been able to capture a few photons of light. The information was provided by the telescope’s official profile on twitter.

Now that the near-infrared cameras (NIRCam) are operational, the telescope’s cooling process must begin. When it reaches a temperature of minus 153ºC, its 18 mirrors will be aligned.

This last step should start over the weekend, and won’t be completed for three months. That is, we will still have to wait a little while until the first relevant images taken by James Webb are revealed.

That doesn’t mean the telescope isn’t taking pictures yet. The only thing is that the images obtained for now do not fulfill the objective of the mission. They are still coming out blurry and only serve to guide the alignment of the mirrors. The guinea pig used has even been a star of constellation Ursa Majoras those who read Gizmodo saw here.

The team is confident about the progress of the process. According to NASA, all the steps involved in assembling James Webb in space were simulated several times on Earth. Now, the procedure seems to be going as planned.

Main objective

The James Webb began development in 1996, and is being employed as a replacement for the Hubble telescope, launched in 1990.

Both were created with the same goal: to see deep space, which is nothing more than astronomical objects very far from Earth. However, the images recorded by them are a little different.

While Hubble captures ultraviolet light and visual elements of the electromagnetic spectrum, James Webb is able to see the cosmos in the infrared spectrum.

To understand the situation, just think about the images of nebulae obtained by Hubble until today. In short, James Webb is able to go beyond the clouds of dust and gas, capturing the birth of stars that occur there in between, for example.

With the new telescope, scientists hope to gain information about the origin of the Universe, looking only 100 million years after the Big Bang.