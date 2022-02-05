January’s best-selling cars: month full of surprises

- January’s best-selling cars were the usual models, but below them are some surprises
- The French are growing in sales
- Check the sales tables and the analysis of the Auto Chat
The automotive market was quite atypical during 2021 due to the international semiconductor crisis. Toward the end, the situation began to reverse itself, with Chevrolet returning to producing Onix and its derivatives.
Now with the publication of Fenabrave data, with the registrations for the month of January, we can see that 2022 started repeating some results from 2021: the best-selling vehicle was the Strada pickup, which registered 6,716 units. Among the passenger cars, the leader was the Hyundai HB20, with 5,634 units.
January’s best-selling cars
Sales in January are already traditionally lower. The effects of the semiconductor crisis further highlight this effect and caused some curious facts: the Volkswagen Polo was the 50th best seller, with only 253 units.
At the top of the ranking are two compact hatchbacks, the Hyundai HB20 and the Chevrolet Onix. Behind this duo are four SUVs. Half of the top is made up of SUVs and Fiat’s best-selling car was precisely the newcomer Pulse.
Going down a few positions, we can see that the French Citroën C4 Cactus and Peugeot 208 have moved up a few short positions. The new Honda City, which went on sale in January, took 28th position. It was ahead of rivals such as the Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus, but lagged behind its older brother Civic.
|ranking
|Model
|license plates
|1st
|Hyundai HB20
|5,634
|2nd
|Chevrolet Onix
|5,205
|3rd
|Jeep Renegade
|4,999
|4th
|Jeep Compass
|4,905
|5th
|Hyundai Crete
|4,175
|6th
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|3,761
|7th
|Volkswagen Gol
|3,435
|8th
|Chevrolet Onix Plus
|3,431
|9th
|Fiat Pulse
|3,192
|10th
|Renault Kwid
|3,180
|11th
|Fiat Argo
|2,676
|12th
|Fiat Mobi
|2,528
|13th
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|2,478
|14th
|Hyundai Hb20S
|2,391
|15th
|Chevrolet Tracker
|2,376
|16th
|Citroen C4 Cactus
|2,283
|17th
|Toyota Corolla
|2,142
|18th
|Peugeot 208
|1,989
|19th
|Honda HR-V
|1,792
|20th
|Fiat Cronos
|1,732
|21st
|Nissan Kicks
|1,682
|22nd
|Peugeot 2008
|1,631
|23rd
|Renault Duster
|1,445
|24th
|Jeep Commander
|1,437
|25th
|Volkswagen Nivus
|1,384
|26th
|Honda Civic
|1,133
|27th
|Caoa-Chery Tiggo 3X
|1,023
|28th
|Honda City
|1,011
|29th
|Toyota Yaris Hatchback
|955
|30th
|Volkswagen Taos
|946
|31st
|Toyota Hilux SW4
|889
|32nd
|Nissan Versa
|796
|33rd
|Caoa-Chery Tiggo 8
|670
|34th
|Fiat Siena
|666
|35th
|Fiat Uno
|622
|36th
|Volkswagen Virtus
|612
|37th
|Renault Logan
|607
|38th
|Renault Sandero
|607
|39th
|Honda WR-V
|600
|40th
|Caoa-Chery Tiggo 5X
|598
|41st
|Toyota Yaris Sedan
|593
|42nd
|Renault Captur
|567
|43rd
|Chevrolet Spin
|513
|44th
|Caoa-Chery Tiggo 7
|512
|45th
|Volkswagen Voyage
|479
|46th
|Chevrolet Cruze Sedan
|458
|47th
|Chevrolet Trailblazer
|347
|48th
|Caoa-Chery Arrizo 6
|270
|49th
|BMW 320i
|259
|50th
|Volkswagen Polo
|253
January’s best-selling light commercials
Within the light commercials there was the same traditional fall of the first month of the year. The first three positions continue to be occupied by Strada, Toro and Toyota Hilux. A surprise was to see Renault Oroch jumping from 10th position to 4th.
Among the medium-sized pickups, the Ford Ranger was in second position, followed by the Volkswagen Amarok, the Nissan Frontier and the Mitsubishi L200. The Chevrolet S10, which was once the leader, lagged behind all rivals.
|ranking
|Model
|license plates
|1st
|Fiat Strada
|6,716
|2nd
|Fiat Toro
|3,293
|3rd
|Toyota Hilux
|2,912
|4th
|Renault Oroch
|1,447
|5th
|Fiat Fiorino
|1,343
|6th
|Ford Ranger
|1,221
|7th
|Volkswagen Sloop
|1,180
|8th
|Volkswagen Amarok
|954
|9th
|Nissan Frontier
|950
|10th
|Mitsubishi L200
|826
|11th
|Chevrolet S10
|739
|12th
|Renault Master
|623
|13th
|Fiat Ducato
|452
|14th
|Peugeot Expert
|398
|15th
|Ram 2500
|252
|16th
|Citroen Jumpy
|198
|17th
|Volkswagen Express
|172
|18th
|Kia K2500
|151
|19th
|Iveco Daily 35-150
|149
|20th
|Hyundai HR
|112
market share
This is the part where Fiat, Volkswagen and Chevrolet should be in the spotlight. But in the passenger car market the biggest market share was Hyundai. It was followed by Chevrolet, Fiat and Jeep. Volkswagen, which in January managed to record good sales only with the T-Cross and Gol, dropped to fifth position.
In light commercials, Fiat continues to lead, capturing 48.44% of this market. Therefore, when we add passenger cars with light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads. In this combined classification (table below), it is possible to notice a growth of the French Peugeot and Citroën. If it continues like this, Citroën will get 4% of the market sooner than expected.
|ranking
|Brand
|license plates
|Participation
|1st
|Fiat
|23,299
|19.98%
|2nd
|Chevrolet
|13,104
|11.24%
|3rd
|Volkswagen
|13,082
|11.22%
|4th
|Hyundai
|12,581
|10.79%
|5th
|Jeep
|11,352
|9.74%
|6th
|Toyota
|9,980
|8.56%
|7th
|Renault
|8,528
|7.31%
|8th
|Honda
|4,728
|4.05%
|9th
|Peugeot
|4,083
|3.50%
|10th
|Nissan
|3,469
|2.98%
|11th
|Caoa Chery
|3,131
|2.69%
|12th
|Citroen
|2,488
|2.13%
|13th
|Ford
|1,473
|1.26%
|14th
|Mitsubishi
|1,229
|1.05%
|15th
|BMW
|656
|0.56%
|16th
|Mercedes-Benz
|521
|0.45%
|17th
|Audi
|470
|0.40%
|18th
|Volvo
|445
|0.38%
|19th
|Land Rover
|335
|0.29%
|20th
|Kia
|321
|0.28%
|21st
|ram
|256
|0.22%
