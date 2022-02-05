January’s best-selling cars: month full of surprises

  • January’s best-selling cars were the usual models, but below them are some surprises
  • The French are growing in sales
  • Check the sales tables and the analysis of the Auto Chat

The automotive market was quite atypical during 2021 due to the international semiconductor crisis. Toward the end, the situation began to reverse itself, with Chevrolet returning to producing Onix and its derivatives.

Now with the publication of Fenabrave data, with the registrations for the month of January, we can see that 2022 started repeating some results from 2021: the best-selling vehicle was the Strada pickup, which registered 6,716 units. Among the passenger cars, the leader was the Hyundai HB20, with 5,634 units.

January’s best-selling cars

hyundai hb20 red front and hb20s blue rear
The production of the Chevrolet Onix is ​​normalized, but it was still surpassed by the Hyundai HB20 (Photo: Hyundai | Disclosure)

Sales in January are already traditionally lower. The effects of the semiconductor crisis further highlight this effect and caused some curious facts: the Volkswagen Polo was the 50th best seller, with only 253 units.

At the top of the ranking are two compact hatchbacks, the Hyundai HB20 and the Chevrolet Onix. Behind this duo are four SUVs. Half of the top is made up of SUVs and Fiat’s best-selling car was precisely the newcomer Pulse.

Going down a few positions, we can see that the French Citroën C4 Cactus and Peugeot 208 have moved up a few short positions. The new Honda City, which went on sale in January, took 28th position. It was ahead of rivals such as the Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus, but lagged behind its older brother Civic.

rankingModellicense plates
1stHyundai HB205,634
2ndChevrolet Onix5,205
3rdJeep Renegade4,999
4thJeep Compass4,905
5thHyundai Crete4,175
6thVolkswagen T-Cross3,761
7thVolkswagen Gol3,435
8thChevrolet Onix Plus3,431
9thFiat Pulse3,192
10thRenault Kwid3,180
11thFiat Argo2,676
12thFiat Mobi2,528
13thToyota Corolla Cross2,478
14thHyundai Hb20S2,391
15thChevrolet Tracker2,376
16thCitroen C4 Cactus2,283
17thToyota Corolla2,142
18thPeugeot 2081,989
19thHonda HR-V1,792
20thFiat Cronos1,732
21stNissan Kicks1,682
22ndPeugeot 20081,631
23rdRenault Duster1,445
24thJeep Commander1,437
25thVolkswagen Nivus1,384
26thHonda Civic1,133
27thCaoa-Chery Tiggo 3X1,023
28thHonda City1,011
29thToyota Yaris Hatchback955
30thVolkswagen Taos946
31stToyota Hilux SW4889
32ndNissan Versa796
33rdCaoa-Chery Tiggo 8670
34thFiat Siena666
35thFiat Uno622
36thVolkswagen Virtus612
37thRenault Logan607
38thRenault Sandero607
39thHonda WR-V600
40thCaoa-Chery Tiggo 5X598
41stToyota Yaris Sedan593
42ndRenault Captur567
43rdChevrolet Spin513
44thCaoa-Chery Tiggo 7512
45thVolkswagen Voyage479
46thChevrolet Cruze Sedan458
47thChevrolet Trailblazer347
48thCaoa-Chery Arrizo 6270
49thBMW 320i259
50thVolkswagen Polo253

January’s best-selling light commercials

renault duster oroch express
The Renault pickup sold more than the Volkswagen Saveiro and Ford Ranger (Photo: Renault | Disclosure)

Within the light commercials there was the same traditional fall of the first month of the year. The first three positions continue to be occupied by Strada, Toro and Toyota Hilux. A surprise was to see Renault Oroch jumping from 10th position to 4th.

Among the medium-sized pickups, the Ford Ranger was in second position, followed by the Volkswagen Amarok, the Nissan Frontier and the Mitsubishi L200. The Chevrolet S10, which was once the leader, lagged behind all rivals.

rankingModellicense plates
1stFiat Strada6,716
2ndFiat Toro3,293
3rdToyota Hilux2,912
4thRenault Oroch1,447
5thFiat Fiorino1,343
6thFord Ranger1,221
7thVolkswagen Sloop1,180
8thVolkswagen Amarok954
9thNissan Frontier950
10thMitsubishi L200826
11thChevrolet S10739
12thRenault Master623
13thFiat Ducato452
14thPeugeot Expert398
15thRam 2500252
16thCitroen Jumpy198
17thVolkswagen Express172
18thKia K2500151
19thIveco Daily 35-150149
20thHyundai HR112

market share

front grille car logo hyundai
HB20 and Crete ensured Hyundai’s success in January (Photo: Hyundai | Disclosure)

This is the part where Fiat, Volkswagen and Chevrolet should be in the spotlight. But in the passenger car market the biggest market share was Hyundai. It was followed by Chevrolet, Fiat and Jeep. Volkswagen, which in January managed to record good sales only with the T-Cross and Gol, dropped to fifth position.

In light commercials, Fiat continues to lead, capturing 48.44% of this market. Therefore, when we add passenger cars with light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads. In this combined classification (table below), it is possible to notice a growth of the French Peugeot and Citroën. If it continues like this, Citroën will get 4% of the market sooner than expected.

rankingBrandlicense platesParticipation
1stFiat23,29919.98%
2ndChevrolet13,10411.24%
3rdVolkswagen13,08211.22%
4thHyundai12,58110.79%
5thJeep11,3529.74%
6thToyota9,9808.56%
7thRenault8,5287.31%
8thHonda4,7284.05%
9thPeugeot4,0833.50%
10thNissan3,4692.98%
11thCaoa Chery3,1312.69%
12thCitroen2,4882.13%
13thFord1,4731.26%
14thMitsubishi1,2291.05%
15thBMW6560.56%
16thMercedes-Benz5210.45%
17thAudi4700.40%
18thVolvo4450.38%
19thLand Rover3350.29%
20thKia3210.28%
21stram2560.22%

