January’s best-selling cars: month full of surprises

January’s best-selling cars were the usual models, but below them are some surprises

The French are growing in sales

Check the sales tables and the analysis of the Auto Chat

The automotive market was quite atypical during 2021 due to the international semiconductor crisis. Toward the end, the situation began to reverse itself, with Chevrolet returning to producing Onix and its derivatives.

Now with the publication of Fenabrave data, with the registrations for the month of January, we can see that 2022 started repeating some results from 2021: the best-selling vehicle was the Strada pickup, which registered 6,716 units. Among the passenger cars, the leader was the Hyundai HB20, with 5,634 units.

SEE TOO:

January’s best-selling cars

The production of the Chevrolet Onix is ​​normalized, but it was still surpassed by the Hyundai HB20 (Photo: Hyundai | Disclosure)

Sales in January are already traditionally lower. The effects of the semiconductor crisis further highlight this effect and caused some curious facts: the Volkswagen Polo was the 50th best seller, with only 253 units.

At the top of the ranking are two compact hatchbacks, the Hyundai HB20 and the Chevrolet Onix. Behind this duo are four SUVs. Half of the top is made up of SUVs and Fiat’s best-selling car was precisely the newcomer Pulse.

Going down a few positions, we can see that the French Citroën C4 Cactus and Peugeot 208 have moved up a few short positions. The new Honda City, which went on sale in January, took 28th position. It was ahead of rivals such as the Nissan Versa, Toyota Yaris and Volkswagen Virtus, but lagged behind its older brother Civic.

ranking Model license plates 1st Hyundai HB20 5,634 2nd Chevrolet Onix 5,205 3rd Jeep Renegade 4,999 4th Jeep Compass 4,905 5th Hyundai Crete 4,175 6th Volkswagen T-Cross 3,761 7th Volkswagen Gol 3,435 8th Chevrolet Onix Plus 3,431 9th Fiat Pulse 3,192 10th Renault Kwid 3,180 11th Fiat Argo 2,676 12th Fiat Mobi 2,528 13th Toyota Corolla Cross 2,478 14th Hyundai Hb20S 2,391 15th Chevrolet Tracker 2,376 16th Citroen C4 Cactus 2,283 17th Toyota Corolla 2,142 18th Peugeot 208 1,989 19th Honda HR-V 1,792 20th Fiat Cronos 1,732 21st Nissan Kicks 1,682 22nd Peugeot 2008 1,631 23rd Renault Duster 1,445 24th Jeep Commander 1,437 25th Volkswagen Nivus 1,384 26th Honda Civic 1,133 27th Caoa-Chery Tiggo 3X 1,023 28th Honda City 1,011 29th Toyota Yaris Hatchback 955 30th Volkswagen Taos 946 31st Toyota Hilux SW4 889 32nd Nissan Versa 796 33rd Caoa-Chery Tiggo 8 670 34th Fiat Siena 666 35th Fiat Uno 622 36th Volkswagen Virtus 612 37th Renault Logan 607 38th Renault Sandero 607 39th Honda WR-V 600 40th Caoa-Chery Tiggo 5X 598 41st Toyota Yaris Sedan 593 42nd Renault Captur 567 43rd Chevrolet Spin 513 44th Caoa-Chery Tiggo 7 512 45th Volkswagen Voyage 479 46th Chevrolet Cruze Sedan 458 47th Chevrolet Trailblazer 347 48th Caoa-Chery Arrizo 6 270 49th BMW 320i 259 50th Volkswagen Polo 253

January’s best-selling light commercials

The Renault pickup sold more than the Volkswagen Saveiro and Ford Ranger (Photo: Renault | Disclosure)

Within the light commercials there was the same traditional fall of the first month of the year. The first three positions continue to be occupied by Strada, Toro and Toyota Hilux. A surprise was to see Renault Oroch jumping from 10th position to 4th.

Among the medium-sized pickups, the Ford Ranger was in second position, followed by the Volkswagen Amarok, the Nissan Frontier and the Mitsubishi L200. The Chevrolet S10, which was once the leader, lagged behind all rivals.

ranking Model license plates 1st Fiat Strada 6,716 2nd Fiat Toro 3,293 3rd Toyota Hilux 2,912 4th Renault Oroch 1,447 5th Fiat Fiorino 1,343 6th Ford Ranger 1,221 7th Volkswagen Sloop 1,180 8th Volkswagen Amarok 954 9th Nissan Frontier 950 10th Mitsubishi L200 826 11th Chevrolet S10 739 12th Renault Master 623 13th Fiat Ducato 452 14th Peugeot Expert 398 15th Ram 2500 252 16th Citroen Jumpy 198 17th Volkswagen Express 172 18th Kia K2500 151 19th Iveco Daily 35-150 149 20th Hyundai HR 112

market share

HB20 and Crete ensured Hyundai’s success in January (Photo: Hyundai | Disclosure)

This is the part where Fiat, Volkswagen and Chevrolet should be in the spotlight. But in the passenger car market the biggest market share was Hyundai. It was followed by Chevrolet, Fiat and Jeep. Volkswagen, which in January managed to record good sales only with the T-Cross and Gol, dropped to fifth position.

In light commercials, Fiat continues to lead, capturing 48.44% of this market. Therefore, when we add passenger cars with light commercial vehicles, Fiat leads. In this combined classification (table below), it is possible to notice a growth of the French Peugeot and Citroën. If it continues like this, Citroën will get 4% of the market sooner than expected.

ranking Brand license plates Participation 1st Fiat 23,299 19.98% 2nd Chevrolet 13,104 11.24% 3rd Volkswagen 13,082 11.22% 4th Hyundai 12,581 10.79% 5th Jeep 11,352 9.74% 6th Toyota 9,980 8.56% 7th Renault 8,528 7.31% 8th Honda 4,728 4.05% 9th Peugeot 4,083 3.50% 10th Nissan 3,469 2.98% 11th Caoa Chery 3,131 2.69% 12th Citroen 2,488 2.13% 13th Ford 1,473 1.26% 14th Mitsubishi 1,229 1.05% 15th BMW 656 0.56% 16th Mercedes-Benz 521 0.45% 17th Audi 470 0.40% 18th Volvo 445 0.38% 19th Land Rover 335 0.29% 20th Kia 321 0.28% 21st ram 256 0.22%