Justice considers the case of a sergeant who killed a neighbor to be malicious – News

During a custody hearing, this Friday (4), the Justice converted the arrest into flagrante delicto of the Navy sergeant. Aurelio Alves Bezerra, who killed neighbor Durval Teófilo Filho, in preventive. Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes also accepted the request of the MP-RJ (Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro) to change the classification of the crime to intentional homicide (when there is an intention to kill).





Initially, the soldier had been indicted for manslaughter (without intent to kill) by the DHNSG (Homicide Police Station in Niterói, São Gonçalo and Itaboraí).

According to the defense, the case will still be forwarded to the natural prosecutor linked to the place of the fact, which is in the municipality of São Gonçalo, to be analyzed.

“We respect, but we understand, the preventive detention of the soldier Aurélio is unreasonable, given that he promptly provided care to the victim, taking her to the hospital. Later, he voluntarily appeared before the police authority to present himself”, said lawyer Saulo Salles. , by means of a note.



the case

Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, was shot dead by Sergeant Aurelio Alves Bezerra on Wednesday (2), when he arrived home, in the Colubandê neighborhood, in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio. bandit by the sniper.

The navy soldier was inside a car and shot at Durval, who was walking on the sidewalk with his hand inside his backpack to get his house key. Then the sergeant got out of the vehicle and fired more shots at the victim, who was already down and asking for help.



Durval was buried this Friday at São Miguel Cemetery, in the same region. He leaves a 6-year-old daughter and wife. Family members said the crime is a case of racism.



