Justice for Moïse: activists protest in memory of Congolese killed in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

Protests across Brazil were scheduled this Saturday (5th) to commemorate the brutal murder of Moise Kabagambe and charge justice for those responsible for the beating of the 24-year-old Congolese on the 24th.

In Rio de Janeiro, the act is in front of the Tropicália kiosk, where he was clubbed to death, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city. Hundreds of people gather in a peaceful act in the fight against racism and xenophobia.

At around 10:50 am, hundreds of people started a march along the edge of the neighborhood.

There was a beginning of riot when protesters attacked the kiosk and even tried to remove the sign, according to information from GloboNews. In a sound car, where Moïse’s relatives were, organizers asked for the act to proceed peacefully, and tempers calmed down.

Moise Kabagambe he worked for commissions at the local kiosks – at Tropicália and at Biruta, which the city government announced will become a memorial to African culture and can be managed by the victim’s family.

The act was scheduled in several other cities in Brazil. In São Paulo, black movements demonstrated on Avenida Paulista, in the opening of the São Paulo Museum of Modern Art (MASP).

Killed with more than 30 clubs

The Congolese was the victim of the sequence of aggressions, according to his family, after charging two days of late payment. His body was found tied to a ladder.

For the police, however, the confusion and then the beating did not happen because of the alleged debt. The motive for the crime is still being investigated by police officers from the Capital Homicide Police Station.

Currently, three aggressors caught by the images of a security camera at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra, are arrested for the crime. The police initially charged them with double murder.

A witness who saw Moïse’s beating said the attackers told her not to look because the man who was being beaten with a wooden club was a robber.

She also said that the perpetrators lied to rescuers, claiming that the body was already at the scene of the crime.

Here’s what we know about the case:

1. What did Moise do in Rio?

Moïse came to Brazil in 2014 with his mother and brothers, as a political refugee, to escape war and hunger. He worked daily at a kiosk near Posto 8, in Barra da Tijuca.

2. What would be the motive for the crime?

The family says the kiosk man owed Moïse two days’ pay and that when the Congolese went to collect he was beaten to death. Security camera footage shows a fight between the Congolese and other men who were at the kiosk.

In a video, one of those involved, Aleson de Oliveira, says that Moïse and a man, who according to him would be from the kiosk next door, were fighting when he and his friends went to defend him.

“He had a problem with a man from the kiosk next door, we went to defend him and unfortunately he lost his life”, he said.

3. Are there security camera footage? What do they show?

Yes, there are images of the Tropicália kiosk, where Moïse worked, and of a condominium on Avenida Lúcio Costa, where two assailants allegedly fled. Both are being analyzed.

Images from the kiosk show that the attacks began after an argument between a man holding a stick and a Congolese man, who was moving objects from the kiosk such as a chair, a refrigerator and a broom handle.

After Moïse releases the objects, two more men approach. Then the aggression session begins. In several moments it is possible to see that the Congolese did not offer resistance while being hit with a piece of wood.

4. What happened next?

According to the victim’s cousin, the attackers left and the manager continued working normally.

5. What did the Congolese’s mother say?

Ivana Lay is unhappy with the crime and said that the violence was motivated by racism. She said to hope for justice.

6. What do witnesses say?

Witnesses said that Moïse was beaten by 5 men and confirmed that the attackers used pieces of wood and a baseball bat.

7. What was the cause of Moise’s death?

A report from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) indicates that the cause of death was chest trauma, with pulmonary contusion, caused by a blunt force.

The document also says that Moíse’s lungs had bleeding areas of contusion and also traces of bronchoaspiration of blood.

8. Was the owner of the kiosk where Moïse worked and was killed heard?

Yes, he was heard on Tuesday afternoon (1st) at the Homicide Division in Rio. The defense of the kiosk owner says he does not know the man who claimed to have attacked the Congolese or the others who appear in the security video of the establishment assaulting Moise.

The kiosk owner also denied that the kiosk was in debt to Moïse. According to his defense, he was at home when the Congolese was beaten and only one employee of the establishment was on site at the time of the attacks.

9. What have the police done so far?

The Capital Homicide Police Department, which is investigating the case, analyzed the security camera footage to try to clarify the crime. At least 12 people have already been heard and three men have been arrested for the attacks and death of Moïse. (see below who they are).

Police also seized a weapon used in the crime: a wooden barwhich had been discarded in a bush near the crime scene, according to police.

Three men were arrested for the death of Moíse on Tuesday (1st). They will have to answer for double qualified homicide – with impossibility of defense and use of cruel means. The process runs in secrecy.

This Wednesday (2), Judge Isabel Teresa Pinto Coelho Diniz, from the Judiciary Duty of the capital, decreed the trio temporary arrestat the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

“Temporary detention is a kind of precautionary measure that aims to ensure the effectiveness of investigations to, later, enable the provision of just cause for the initiation of a criminal process. even more restricted precautionary detention”, reads an excerpt from the magistrate’s decision.

Fábio Pirineus da Silva, the Beautiful, who, according to the police, confessed that he had beaten the Congolese with a stick. He was hiding at the house of relatives in Patience, in the West Zone;

who, according to the police, confessed that he had beaten the Congolese with a stick. He was hiding at the house of relatives in Patience, in the West Zone; Aleson Cristiano de Oliveira Fonseca , the Nineteen, who admitted to having participated in the attacks, but said that “no one wanted to take his life”. He presented himself to the police at the 34th DP and was later taken to the DH;

, who admitted to having participated in the attacks, but said that “no one wanted to take his life”. He presented himself to the police at the 34th DP and was later taken to the DH; Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva, aka Tota, which, according to the police, appears in the records of the attacks immobilizing Moïse on the ground.