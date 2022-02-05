LATAM starts offering discounted air tickets to the United States and Mexico





LATAM launched a campaign with airfare promotions for flights from the main Brazilian capitals to North America. Promotions are available for departures from Rio de Janeiro, Belo Horizonte, Curitiba and Brasília, always connecting at Guarulhos airport. Final destinations are New York, Orlando, Miami or Mexico City.

The promotion is valid for purchases made until February 6, 2022 directly on the website and other sales channels, for trips scheduled between February and April 2022. Some of the published offers are:

The company also informed that it is offering special prices on its Premium Business on international flights. Those who purchase under these conditions have, in addition to the special seat on board, special assistance throughout the trip and access to the LATAM VIP Lounge. Executive prices are as follows:

LATAM Pass extra points

In addition to special prices, when purchasing a ticket originating in Brazil and destined for Miami, Orlando, New York or Mexico City, the customer can earn 5000 extra LATAM Pass points per passenger, when purchased exclusively on the website until February 6, 2022.

Conditions must be consulted at the time of purchase.

LATAM information



