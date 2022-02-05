Leaked images from Flamengo’s CT generate discomfort

Swelling in Rodrigo Caio’s knee drew attention in the image with fans. Photo: (Playback/Internet)

Visits to Ninho do Urubu with the dissemination of images that would be confidential generated internal demands behind the scenes at Flamengo this Friday. The first controversy involves defender Rodrigo Caio, who is in the process of recovery after correcting an injury through surgery.

When receiving club fans and posing for a photo, it was possible to notice the athlete’s right knee quite swollen compared to the left. The club’s Medical Department assesses it as ‘within normal’ as there was an infection at the site. The defender was admitted to a hospital located in Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, to treat an infection that occurred in one of the stitches he received in his right knee after undergoing arthroscopy in mid-December.

Read too:

Another image that began to circulate on social media and that caused internal processes to be changed was the clipboard of the newly arrived Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa. Not that the image showed anything secret about the tactics of the new commander, but the discomfort was felt by the overexposure of the privacy of CT Ninho do Urubu.

Available players for Paulo Sousa arranged in their positions. Photo: (Reproduction/Raisa Simplício)

Controversies aside, Flamengo faces Fluminense next Sunday, at 4 pm at Estádio Nilton Santos, in a match valid for the fourth round of the Campeonato Carioca. This will be the first classic played by Paulo Sousa, who is still looking for an ideal game model with the options he has available. Goalkeeper Diego Alves is still a doubt, while Léo Pereira returned to training normally.