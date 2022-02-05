Leaking private moments at Ninho do Urubu generates demand and discomfort in Flamengo | Flamengo

Two similar episodes, with exposure of the day to day of Ninho do Urubu and internal charges. The leak of a photo of Rodrigo Caio with fans this Friday generated a buzz at Flamengo’s training center. Not because of the image of the defender’s knee, which the club understands to be within the normal range of the recovery process, but because of the way events that take place in a private environment reverberate externally.

Photo of Rodrigo Caio with fans visiting Ninho do Urubu

A photo of Rodrigo Caio with fans who paid a visit to the CT reverberated on social media early on Friday morning. The reason: the image of the defender’s jerking knee. It was the trigger for a series of theories about the process of recovery from arthroscopy performed in early December and with complications in January.

The club’s position, in turn, is that everything is within normal limits. It is not new that Rodrigo Caio’s right knee has an outstanding appearance. Since the days of São Paulo, medical interventions have left marks, which are now even more evident with the loss of muscle mass in the recovery process from the surgery. Flamengo guarantees that the treatment is taking place within the stipulated deadlines and with constant updates on the club’s social networks.

The discomfort, however, starts with the exposure of a moment that should be restricted in a private environment. The episode was aggravated mainly because in the last week there was also a leak of a photo of a clipboard of Paulo Sousa after a visit by members-fans in the premises of Ninho. The coach was annoyed and there was internal debate about the presence of strange people in the training center.

More than the content, what causes discomfort is the repeated overexposure of moments that should be restricted to the work environment. The football department took the incidents to the marketing department, and new rules will be imposed so that the visits continue to happen.

Clipboard leaked during a visit by fans

With Rodrigo Caio in the process of recovery and without new boards from Paulo Sousa, Flamengo will face Fluminense, this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Nilton Santos, for the fourth round of the Campeonato Carioca.

