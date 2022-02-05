Leaks generate internal conflict in Flamengo and start debate

Flamengo has had a sequence of leaked CT images. The photo of the time is of Rodrigo Caio with a ‘swollen’ knee. The photo was published by fans who visited the CT and asked for a record with the athlete. However, it ended up generating debate on social media.

That’s because the fans paid a lot of attention to the player’s knee. This generated discussion about the effectiveness of arthroscopy and the processes of the Medical Department towards Rodrigo. But Flamengo guarantees everything is normal. In addition, there would be nothing new in the player’s knee, which has been the case since the days of São Paulo.

Paulo Sousa’s clipboard leak in Flamengo

But this is not the first time this has happened. That’s because in the last week, a photo of Paulo Sousa’s clipboard was leaked. This happened due to another visit of Partner-Fans to CT. The episode angered the technician.

Paulo Sousa, however, did not like having his tactical clipboard on the internet. Not only because the private content of the club was exposed, but also the recurrence of this type of thing in the club. This opened up an internal debate at the club.

internal debate

Therefore, Flamengo internally discusses access to the Ninho do Urubu. The internal conflict is in place, and to resolve it, a solution may be to start vetoing visits by partners to Ninho do Urubu.

What is certain is that new rules in the CT must be imposed. Even because Flamengo cannot take the risk of these internal leaks continuing to occur, since with the season’s sequel, this kind of thing can end up giving weapons to opponents that they wouldn’t have by natural means.

