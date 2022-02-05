Learn how apple cider vinegar helps you lose weight and fight diabetes

Scientific studies show that apple cider vinegar is an excellent ally for health. Among its benefits are the control of blood pressure and the fight against diabetes. In addition, apple cider vinegar can be a great help for those who want to lose a few pounds on the scale.

The product is already recommended by nutritionists around the world for obese or overweight people to consume it frequently. Understand today what are the proven benefits of apple cider vinegar for the body.

Apple cider vinegar helps people lose weight

According to experts, apple cider vinegar has a lot of acetic acid. This substance turns into acetate within the body. The element requires a lot of energy from the body to be metabolized and this generates an extra caloric expenditure. In other words, vinegar provides fat burning through this relationship with acetate.

Diabetes treatment may benefit from apple cider vinegar

Recent research also points out that consumption of vinegar helps people who suffer from type 2 diabetes. This is as it has been observed that apple cider vinegar reduces blood glucose levels between 4% and 6%. That is, it helps remove sugar from the bloodstream, which is ideal for anyone suffering from diabetes.

More benefits:

In addition to these two amazing functions, apple cider vinegar still provides the following gains:

– Improves skin health;

– Has a fungicidal effect;

– It has anti-inflammatory properties;

– Aids in digestion and calcium absorption;

– Acts as a natural bactericide;

– Controls cholesterol levels, reducing LDL (bad cholesterol).

How to consume apple cider vinegar to improve health?

Apple cider vinegar can be consumed with water or with meals. It is worth mentioning that it should not be taken pure or while fasting. The ideal amount is to put a tablespoon of vinegar next to the food or to drink it diluted in water always after a meal.