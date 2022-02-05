Learn how to remove restrictions on your CPF and get rid of debt

Currently, there are more than 63 million of defaulters in Brazil. The number of debts in the country exceeds the 213 million mark. To get around the situation, Serasa has a platform to help remove CPF restrictions and get rid of debt.

Through Serasa Limpa Nome, you can renegotiate your debts and the system offers the best payment methods that fit in your pocket. Know more.

How to check restrictions on CPF

It is important to always keep an eye on the CPF restrictions, as there may be pending issues that have been forgotten or have not been notified. Therefore, the step by step below shows how to consult these debts.

Access the website Serasa Cleans Name

Enter your CPF and password

Click on “Consult”

Check debts in your name

Remembering that the password to log in to the platform is the same used to verify the Serasa Score. If you do not have a registration, go to “Register for free” and fill in your details.

How to negotiate debts in Serasa Limpa Nome

After consulting the outstanding debts in your CPF, you will have options to negotiate them. So, select the debt to be paid and choose the best way to pay. When continuing the negotiation process, the ticket is generated.

Some companies offer up to 99% off and special offers. In addition, the creditor has up to 5 business days to remove your name from the credit protection lists. You may need to send proof to prove that the debt has been paid off.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com