Leo Picon advises Jade to get closer to Pedro Scooby

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Leo Picon advises Jade to get closer to Pedro Scooby 0 Views

Leo Picon, brother of Jade Picon, has his eye on the game of “BBB 22” (TV Globo) and it seems he doesn’t like the rings that his sister is making at the house. On his social networks, the digital influencer gave his sister some advice:

“Jade, Jade… Pay attention to your company. Get closer to Uncle Pedro Scooby”

The influencer secured the lead on this Thursday, after a test that required memory and attention. The sister chose four people to suffer consequences and sent Naiara straight to the wall; Jessilane to the xepa; Lucas for the VIP; and Natalia for immunity of the week. A little after the test, talking to Laís and Bárbara, Jade said that Lucas needs to pay more attention and get closer to her or he will go to the wall. The queen of the week also said she wanted a wall between Lucas, Arthur and Maria to test the public’s preference for the male group of the house.

Who should leader Jade Picon indicate to the third wall of ‘BBB 22’?

19.52%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

6.29%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

9.54%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.97%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.62%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

6.80%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

1.42%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

2.77%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

10.78%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

19.73%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

0.89%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

3.25%

Playback / Playplus

5.94%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

5.05%

Playback/Instagram @bbb

Total of 3720 wishes

The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

