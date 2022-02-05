Lewandowski denies trying to buy house from Weintraub; understand

posted on 04/02/2022 21:19



In January, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened a procedure to investigate the statements made by Weintraub – (credit: Nelson Jt./SCO/STF – 3/3/20)

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Ricardo Lewandowski denied that he had visited and expressed interest in the home of former Minister of Education, Abraham Weintraub. This Friday (4/2), the bolsonarista stated, in a statement to the Federal Police, that the magistrate tried to buy his property, located in a condominium in São Paulo.

In a note released on Friday night, Lewandowski’s office said that the minister visited two houses in the same location through a realtor, but that none belonged to Weintraub.

“The Cabinet of Minister Ricardo Lewandowski informs that, through a real estate brokerage, the Minister visited two houses in the aforementioned condominium in São Paulo, which were for sale, but none of them owned by the deponent”, says the statement.

In his testimony to the PF, Abraham Weintraub said that he did not try to impute the crime to any minister. He stated that if he had such an intention, he “would have already filed a lawsuit”.

Asked if he intended to insinuate the practice of requesting an undue advantage by a member of the Court, he also denied it, and said that, if that were true, “he would have already spoken in the interview and documented”.

Understand

In January, STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes opened a procedure to investigate the statements made by Weintraub in an interview with the podcast “Inteligência Ltda”.

Without presenting evidence, Weintraub said that one of the Supreme Court justices who denied him habeas corpus tried to buy his house in a closed condominium, even though it was not for sale.

“I live in a house, in a closed condominium, a good house. A STF judge was looking for a house in the region, inside the condominium. He saw my house and said: ‘Wow, nice house, huh? Whose is it?’ They said: ‘Abraham Weintraub’. ‘Ask him if he doesn’t want to sell to me’. What do you think about this? Is it adequate?”, said the former Minister of Education.