LGBT teachers are fired for getting engaged and students paralyze school – DiversEM

In Seattle, United States, hundreds of high school students paralyzed classes in protest of the dismissal of two teachers. Both announced direction that they would marry people of the same sex and then lost their jobs at Kennedy Catholic High School.
Initially, the school claimed that the dismissal was voluntary. The statement was denied by both, who reported having been coerced into leaving their jobs.
“It wasn’t a coincidence. So much so that Paul was pressured to resign shortly after we returned from our Disney-India trip, where we got engaged,” said Sean Nyberg, the professor’s fiancé, in an interview with Bored Panda.
For the school, “if the teacher’s lifestyle is incompatible with Catholic moral values or if their conduct is at odds with Catholic teaching, they may be fired.” The position, of evident conservative nature, was released after the repercussion of the case.
Protest
“I’m gay, what’s next? I will be expelled,” wrote another student on his poster. The dismissal worries family members: “Saddened by the message this sends to LGBTQ students. We love and accept you, but we cannot employ you,” added Dubois.
Paul and Michelle have received several job offers at other schools, but they are awaiting a response from the Catholic school regarding student demand.
