LGBT teachers are fired for getting engaged and students paralyze school – DiversEM

Students protest dismissal of LGBT teachers in Seattle (photo: Twitter/Play) In Seattle, United States, hundreds of high school students paralyzed classes in protest of the dismissal of two teachers. Both announced direction that they would marry people of the same sex and then lost their jobs at Kennedy Catholic High School.

Students say they knew about the sexual orientation of English teacher Paul Danforth, who is gay, and football coach Michelle Beattie, who is lesbian. “They are amazing people and very competent in the classroom”, read the poster written by one of the students.

Initially, the school claimed that the dismissal was voluntary. The statement was denied by both, who reported having been coerced into leaving their jobs.

“Love is a human right”, reads one of the posters (photo: Twitter/Play)

“It wasn’t a coincidence. So much so that Paul was pressured to resign shortly after we returned from our Disney-India trip, where we got engaged,” said Sean Nyberg, the professor’s fiancé, in an interview with Bored Panda.

For the school, “if the teacher’s lifestyle is incompatible with Catholic moral values ​​or if their conduct is at odds with Catholic teaching, they may be fired.” The position, of evident conservative nature, was released after the repercussion of the case.

Protest

Hallways, classrooms and the front of the school were occupied by students. (photo: Twitter/Play) “Would it apply if a teacher divorced and remarried? Or did you have children out of wedlock?” asked Erika Dubois, one of the students, who joined her son in the protest. Dubois was not the only one. Dozens of parents went to school in support of the strike and against the layoffs.

“I’m gay, what’s next? I will be expelled,” wrote another student on his poster. The dismissal worries family members: “Saddened by the message this sends to LGBTQ students. We love and accept you, but we cannot employ you,” added Dubois.

Paul and Michelle have received several job offers at other schools, but they are awaiting a response from the Catholic school regarding student demand.

Paul and Michelle were fired for announcing same-sex marriage (photo: Twitter/Play)

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.