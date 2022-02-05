Lose weight in a simple way without fancy diets: create eating habits and see results happen naturally

Today the 5th of February 2022 the blog Simplified Health come to you help you lose weight in a simple way, without fancy diets, making you create healthy eating habits.

Losing weight requires patience and knowledge about food, it’s no use going on fancy diets where you’ll go hungry, because your body can get into what we call the accordion effect. You can lose weight and gain weight all over again and all the effort you put in was in vain. In order for you to have a more balanced diet, we have brought you some tips.

Read too: Whole grape juice, benefits and harm: is it worth knowing, myth or truth?

Eat fiber-rich foods

When you eat foods with fiber, your body feels fuller for longer, making you not feel so hungry and end up eating foods out of hours or unhealthy. These fiber foods can be whole grains, fruits, vegetables, natural juices, vegetables and much more.

To lose weight Drink fluids

To take away hunger you can make vitamins, juices, teas and drink water, this will make the feeling of hunger go away and your body will be nourished with sources of vitamins, in addition to leaving you more hydrated and also helping your hair and hair.

How to at the right times to lose weight

Doing long hours of fasting is unhealthy, as it can happen that when you go to eat, you eat much more than you should, foods that are unhealthy and still slow your metabolism. So eat at certain times, from 3h to 3h and in small portions.

Have garbage day

You can eat junk, foods that are not so healthy, but have a specific day of the week to do that, like a Saturday, when you can afford to eat pizza and drink sodas.

If you suffer from gastritis, be sure to check out: Don’t suffer from gastritis anymore, know what foods you can and can’t eat

practice sports

you don’t have to be rat gym, but always practice some kind of sport, even if it’s a light walk with that friend you talk to a lot. This will make your body react better and you will have a healthier life.

So, now that you know how to keep your body healthier and can opt for a more balanced diet, let us know what you think of this article in the comments.