Magalu x Via: what’s behind the lawsuit over keywords on Google

BRASÍLIA – Who has never done an internet search for a company’s product and saw a competing company or a similar item as the first search result? That’s what’s behind the legal war between Magazine Luiza and Via, owner of brands such as Casas Bahia. Disputes like this have existed since the network also became an advertising space, according to AdPolice director general in Brazil, Daniel Filla, but they tend to “explode” in the coming years.

There are some ways to “parasitize” a brand on the networks. The offender can commit visible fraud, just keyword fraud or a mixture of these two acts. The so-called branding bidding has already entered the vocabulary of the Portuguese advertising market. “Someone bided my brand”, is an expression used today. The term is generic and could be used for the brand itself or for that of third parties, but, in practice, it is linked to a competition issue. It is usually when you do a search for a particular company on the internet and the first result that emerges is that of a competitor. It is considered less serious, but with the highest occurrence of illicit.

The report tested some of them, in which a search pointed to a slightly different result – there is not necessarily an illicit act here, which necessarily needs to be judged by the Justice. When looking for DFImoveis in a search engine, you first come across Quinto Andar’s website – both companies that offer property sales and rentals. In the case of looking for the Honda RV model, the first result was the Jeep Renegade. There are dozens of such cases on the internet.

What’s more, they can change according to numerous variables. The two examples above presented different answers on the computer and on the cell phone in searches made by the same user with differences of seconds between them. “Desktop and mobile results are different, as user preferences influence this analysis, as well as the geographic region of the request made, time of day, etc. Everything fluctuates non-stop, so our work is essential to record the different nuances of occurrences”, explained Filla.

“Ad Hijacking”

One type of case, considered more serious, is when there is a clear fraud through text and image. The “ad hijacking”, better known by the English term Ad Hijacking.

“The practice of visible advertising in the ad text is very easy to overturn, as search companies do not accept it and it is faster to be pointed out”, said the director of ADPolice.

Anyway, the main way to remove something of this type from the air is through the compliance centers to receive notices from the companies. In other words, through complaints.

Competitive misconduct

At the other end, for those who are being harmed, there are a few ways to take traffic from another brand. One of them is to signal in your ad that you are the brand sought initially. Another is to divert even the potential customer’s access from the initially desired brand to yours.

When competitive misconduct is discovered, the first action is to avoid confrontation. Therefore, the first measure taken when an anti-competitive act is detected is to notify the search engine – companies such as Google, Bing and Yahoo. Often, these platforms already take down the unfair ad, but if the tactic did not have any effect due to difficulties in proof, the infringing company must be communicated by the one that feels harmed. That’s what happened between Magazine Luiza and Via. As there are mutual accusations between the companies, however, the process ended up in court.

In some cases, even the companies that offer the search service can be held responsible for the “wrong” advertisement.

“Often it is the contracted communication agency that commits illicit acts on behalf of the company, without it knowing, and many times everything can also be resolved with a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’”, explained Filla, who is currently consulting on some of the cases that have been prominent in the country. Of German origin and installed in Brazil since 2016 (the company’s second largest market in the world, behind Europe), the company specializes in controlling digital traffic fraud.

the case Magazine X Via came to light last week, but for the director of ADPolice, the practice still tends to be more explosive in the future. And this can be a serious problem for the cash of companies that act off the rails, because if user navigation deviation is proven over long periods on companies that have substantial internet revenues, the penalty amounts can reach thousands or millions of real. “These are dangerous convictions, and they could become a fable,” he warned.

Industrial Property Law

For Filla, the domestic market is attentive to protect itself from this practice and the Brazilian justice system has offered good answers. “Our operation tends to be increasingly intense in Brazil. The country is fertile ground for protection because the courts are being correct and fair in relation to trademark ownership”, she evaluated.

The act of using competitors’ keywords for one’s own benefit, also known as brand bidding, can be penalized in Brazil based on the Industrial Property Law (Law No. 9,279/96). Domestic law also ensures the immediate removal of materials containing trademark misuse, so it is important that the act is quickly identified.

The migration of readers to digital media also leveraged the ad market for online services. In this transition, the number of brand bidding cases also grows.

“Scammers take advantage of companies’ investment in online ads, using different types of brand violations and unfair competition to attract customers to their own businesses. With this, the average loss of investments in search campaigns due to these frauds reaches 30% of the total”, said Filla.