Manufacturer of slimming tea in capsule that may have caused the death of a nurse has been suspended since 2015 | São Paulo

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) said this Friday (4) that products with this brand have been banned in the country since 2020 because they are not regulated as medicines. Despite this, the tea in capsules It is still freely sold in several stores virtual.

‘It’s disgusting for something so dangerous to be sold’, says family member

Doctors explain the risks of miracle teas

According to the bottle label found on Mara Abreu’s belongings, the tea in capsules is manufactured by the company Pro-Ervas.

However, the National Registry of Legal Entities (CNPJ) number listed on the packaging belongs to the company Sebastiao Rocha De Souza Ltda. In consultation on the website of the Federal Revenue, the status of the CNPJ appears as “downloaded”.

This occurs when a company is extinct, and it is no longer possible to reactivate the CNPJ. In the case of the company Sebastiao Rocha De Souza Ltda, the reason for the closure, according to the registration situation, is “Extinction due to voluntary liquidation”. This option is used when the termination is voluntary, that is, requested by those responsible for the company.

Sebastiao Rocha De Souza Ltd. already had its products seized by the anvisa in 2012. At the time, the agency ordered the seizure and suspension of all products subject to sanitary inspection manufactured by the company because it did not have an Operating Authorization at Anvisa.

The report tried to contact those responsible for the company, but the telephone number registered with the CNPJ does not exist.

The name of the company linked to this CNPJ, Sebastião Rocha de Souza, is also the name of the chemist who signs as technical responsible on the Pro-Ervas product label.

2 of 2 Nurse Mara Abreu, on the left, next to her cousin Márcia Cristina Oliveira — Photo: Personal archive Nurse Mara Abreu, on the left, next to her cousin Márcia Cristina Oliveira — Photo: Personal archive

In an interview with g1, Márcia Cristina Oliveira, cousin of Mara, said that it is revolting “such a dangerous thing to be sold without warning”.

“We are disgusted that it is something that is so easily accessible and there is no information about the danger. I think that for this to be sold, it needs to be said that it has several risks, because it is a very great revolt for a product to have so much access without any warning”, he said. Marcia.

experts heard by g1 warned of the risks of natural supplements with miraculous promises. On social media, doctor Liliana Ducatti Lopes, who followed Mara’s case at Hospital das Clínicas, said that the patient had fulminant hepatitis after drinking a slimming tea with a mixture of herbs like green tea, carqueja and green forest.

Mara Abreu received a liver transplant last Sunday (30), but could not resist and died in the early hours of this Thursday. During hospitalization, doctors began to investigate what could be the remedy behind the hepatitis condition that led to the need for a transplant. At the request of the medical team, family members looked for medicines in their belongings and found the tea in capsules.

“Then we started digging through her things, and we found this tea in her drawer in capsules, and we took it to them. That’s when they found, from the composition of those capsules, that everything in there was harmful to the liver”, said Márcia.

Also Mara’s cousin, the architect Kátia de Abreu Saraiva Magalhães said she hopes that Mara’s death will serve as a warning for the consumption of slimming teas.

“We in the family are very grateful to have this alert so that the suffering that is happening in mine does not happen in other families”, said Kátia.

Mara’s family did not know that she used the tea in capsules. Due to information on the bottle found, they believe that the consumption of the product occurred less than four months ago. This is because the label had a manufacturing date of October 2021.