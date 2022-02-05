Mega-Sena draws R$ 26 million this Saturday and can make a new millionaire

Nobody got the six dozen of the Mega-Sena right. Now, the next contest must pay R$ 26 million. And a lot of people want to take that heap home. Bets can be placed at lotteries and also online.

The last tens drawn were 17 – 39 – 11 – 06 – 15 – 02. Quina had 94 winning bets and each one took more than R$ 26 thousand.

accumulated mega-sena

The draw was this Wednesday, in São Paulo. The next one will be on Saturday (5). For those who want to try their luck, the single bet costs R$ 4.50. The choice has to be six numbers. In addition, bets can be placed until 7pm on Saturday.

In addition to the 94 winning bets on the corner, more than 5,600 people hit the court and won R$639.24. The next contest is number 2,451.

The more numbers you mark, the greater the chances of winning. The R$ 26 million jackpot has made many players go to the lottery to register their numbers before the next draw.

It is worth remembering that the draws are held twice a week, always on Wednesdays and Saturdays. If no one hits the six tens, the value accumulates again for the next draw.

Winners have 90 days to withdraw their prize. After that, the amount goes to the national treasury. Bets can also be made through the Caixa Loterias website or through the app.