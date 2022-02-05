Men are arrested for calling PM sergeant ‘hot’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Google Maps Two tried to escape but were caught by the PM in the municipal market

Two men were arrested this Thursday (3) on suspicion of sexual harassment against a military policewoman in Guaxupé, in the south of Minas.

According to the Military Police, the 30-year-old sergeant was in uniform and working alone, in the central region of the city, when the two suspects, aged 28 and 34, passed by and called her hot, in addition to saying “this one It’s good, huh.”

Also according to the incident report, because she was alone, the sergeant preferred not to approach the suspects at first. However, the men returned to the place where the policewoman was and called her hot again.

After the second moment of sexual harassment, the sergeant asked for another vehicle to be backed up. A search was carried out in the area and the suspects were located in the city’s Municipal Market.

Sexual harassment is a crime!

Remembering that since 2018 sexual harassment is considered a crime. According to article 215-A of the Brazilian Penal Code, it is defined as a crime to “practice against someone and without their consent a libidinous act with the objective of satisfying one’s own lasciviousness or that of a third party”.

The penalty can range from imprisonment between 1 and 5 years.