Metaverse is the subject of fashion in retail – and you can’t stay out of it

The subject of the moment and fashion is the metaverse. This concept was already a little known, but gained the media and public interest after the announcement of Facebook’s name change to Meta. Google searches for the term have skyrocketed and now everyone wants to know a little more about this subject.

The metaverse was the theme of the CEO and co-founder of Benkyou, Eva Lazarin, at Interactive Retail Trends – Post-NRF, promoted by Gouvêa Experience on Tuesday (1st) in a hybrid way. At the event, top executives and industry experts summarized the lessons learned from NRF 2022 and discussed the prospects for the Brazilian scenario

“There is no such thing as not being in the metaverse, because all this is already happening”, highlights Eva. She recalled that the idea of ​​the metaverse is not recent – ​​the gaming universe has promoted this type of interaction for years. In the next generations, the topic should not even be discussed, because it will already be treated with normality.

The CEO of Benkyou cited as an example Fortnite, one of the most popular games of the moment and, in recent times, is focused on creating its own metaverse. Annually, the game partners with several brands to launch special items that can be purchased and used during matches by millions of players around the world.

“Brands are appropriating this universe. They are knowing what is happening and testing it, even though the worlds are not yet interconnected. One day they will interconnect,” added Eva.

To explain the concept of the metaverse, the executive uses as support a theory by the American author and game designer Jon Radoff, who believes that this universe is composed of seven layers that interconnect and all need to work for it to flow. “I’m going to draw attention to layers of structure, because that’s where our 5G is. The faster this internet that brings the physical and the digital together, the more comfortable the user will feel to integrate”, emphasizes Eva.

The executive also demystified the idea that the metaverse is linked to the image of the Virtual Reality glasses. “Main device of the metaverse is the cell phone, because it is in everyone’s hand and purse in the audience. Over time, it will gain sensors and, as the metaverse will also be sensory, the cell phone will play an important role”, highlights Eva.

She reinforces that the metaverse is not just about consumption. It has a thousand purposes, especially that of education. “The technologies and teaching possibilities will be different. And they will transpose everything we experience and integrate us. All of this will be hybrid, it won’t just live in the video game world. Thus, we will have a journey of ‘lifelong learning’“, concluded Eve.

MetaRetail

Also during Interactive Retail Trends – Post-NRF, Eduardo Yamashita, COO of Gouvêa Ecosystem, gave a lecture to present a new model for analyzing consumer and retail operations developed by the business ecosystem and which was called Meta Retail 3D. “Goal to incorporate this new vision of the consumer. And 3D to incorporate the strategic pillars of a consumer operation: digital, diverse and dynamic”, added Yamashita. “Each of these components allows us to analyze how mature consumer operations are and where they can develop or defend their positions.”

Yamashita reinforces that this whole model starts with the consumer as the focus and he who provides the signals for where the company should update and innovate. He highlighted that the theme has been “the gold rush” in North American retail and cited as an example the various brands that are reformulating their loyalty programs to serve the consumer. “This is basically done to get to know your consumer and create a communication channel that is effective with them,” said the COO.

Yamashita also commented that, until now, digital was a component. Today, it has been elevated to a backdrop. He also commented on how the digital aspect was treated during the 2022 NRF: “What came to fruition, in the collective vision that was formed there, is that digital has turned and established itself as the biggest commodity. It’s almost like electricity. You can’t talk about doing modern retail without talking about digital”, he commented.

The executive also cited a concept discussed at the NRF 2022 that, for him, will be perpetuated in the daily life of consumption and retail for many years, the “omni-fulfillment”. “It is nothing more than the use of digital and physical assets to deliver the basics well done to the consumer”, explained Yamashita.

Image: Shutterstock