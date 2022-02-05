Microsoft will force upgrade of older versions of Windows 10

Mcirosoft will soon start force-updating Windows 10 computers that are still on an older version of the same operating system.

According to the website The Win Central, the action will reach those who have build 20H2 of Windows 10, in a process practically automatic on the computer. These users will be guided to at least move to a more modern version of Windows 10 itself, such as November 21H2, 2021.

The forced distribution was already expected and even happened for those looking for the system download via Windows Update. Computers that support the arrival of Windows 11 according to the prerequisites stipulated by Microsoft will be able to move to the next version, but migration will not be mandatory.

End of the line

The 20H2 update was released in September 2020 and will be considered obsolete and off the support list by the company as of May 10, 2022. One of the highlights of the release was the arrival of the new browser Microsoft Edge, now based on the Chromium engine.

The expiration date does not mean that the devices stop working if the user does not follow the process forced by the brand. However, the version must stop receiving specific updates, staying out of bug fixes or vulnerabilities and performance optimizations, for example.