Military man who killed innocent neighbor has ’emotional balance’ grade 8 and ‘excellent’ evaluation in the Navy | Rio de Janeiro

the sergeant Aurelius Alves Bezerra who shot and killed the innocent Durval Teófilo Filho at the door of the condominium where the two lived in São Gonçalo, is considered a military “great” .

THE g1 obtained a reserved document from the Navy that evaluates the soldier with a overall grade of 9.1 on a scale from 0 to 10, referring to the last semester of 2021.

In the table of moral attributes, he received note 9 in “attitudinal consistency” and 8 in “emotional balance”. The assessment is signed by a lieutenant captain and a sea and war captain.

The soldier, who received note 9 in “decision making” and in “military attitude”, he shot his black neighbor three times because “he believed he would be robbed”, according to his statement to the police.

He also declared that “Durval was touching something around his waist, which he believed to be a firearm” (read the full statement).

The police, in turn, wrote that the soldier shot “squelch the impending unjust aggression that I believed would happen” and initially indicted him for manslaughter — when there is no intent to kill.

The decision was reversed at the request of the Public Ministry at the custody hearing by Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes, and the crime was typified as willful murder, that is, with intent. The arrest in flagrante delicto was converted into preventive detention.

Also at the police station, the perpetrator of the murder was listed as victim in the first occurrence record. This happened, according to police, because he initially claimed it was self-defense. “This has already been changed and he is now listed as the author,” the corporation said.

Also according to the military’s file with the police, Aurélio was considered to have “low degree of danger”.

In a statement, the Brazilian Navy said that “it became aware of the occurrence involving one of its military personnel, in São Gonçalo-RJ, and informs that it is collaborating with the responsible bodies for the elucidation of the fact”.

“MB regrets what happened and sympathizes with the victim’s relatives”, adds the text.

Luziane Teófilo, widow of the innocent dead, says that her six-year-old daughter was waiting for her father at the window and that her husband was killed because of racism.

“Seeing the cameras, listening to the deputy’s speech and from what the neighbors are saying, I’m sure that this happened because he is black. Even though they said he was a resident of the condominium, the neighbor didn’t want to know. For me, it was racism, yes,” said the widow.

At the wake, she said she would not forgive the sergeant (see in the video above).

Fabiana Teófilo, one of Durval’s sisters, shares the analysis.