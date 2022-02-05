Military man who shot and killed neighbor will be arrested and will answer for intentional murder | Rio de Janeiro



Aurélio Alves Bezerra – Reproduction

Published 04/02/2022 18:38 | Updated 04/02/2022 18:39

Rio – Aurélio Alves Bezerra, a naval sergeant who shot dead his neighbor Durval Teófilo Filho, 38, at Rua Capitão Juvenal Figueiredo 1520, in Colubandê, in São Gonçalo, last Wednesday night (2), will answer for intentional homicide, which is when there is intent to kill.

The decision was taken by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice. Aurélio would have mistaken Durval for a bandit and shot the victim three times.

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office said that: it requires the conversion of the arrest in flagrante delicto in preventive detention. In addition, it understands that the conduct imputed to the custodian does not conform to the capitulation imputed by the police authority, that is, article 121, §3 of the CP, since it does not understand that such conduct is culpable”, says an excerpt from the decision of judge Ariadne Villela Lopes of the 5th Criminal Court.

This Thursday (1), the shooter had been indicted for manslaughter by the Baixada Fluminense Homicide Police Station (DHBF). At the time, the police understood that the soldier did not intend to kill because he mistook the victim for a bandit.