Ministry of Health confirms 3 cases of the BA.2 lineage of the omicron variant | coronavirus

The Ministry of Health reported this Friday (4) that three cases of the BA.2 lineage of the ômicron variant were identified in Brazil – one in Rio de Janeiro and two in São Paulo, all reported to the Ministry.

The case of Rio de Janeiro, identified in the capital, was confirmed by the State Health Department earlier this Friday night. Rio’s health authorities do not know whether the infected person has recently been to Asia or Europe, regions where there is an increase in Covid-19 cases related to the BA.2 subvariant.

The folder did not provide detailed information related to the cases in the state of São Paulo.

According to a bulletin released by the ministry, between January 3 and 29, 63,981 cases of variants of concern were registered in Brazil and their respective sublines. Registrations took place in all states of the country. See the distribution by variant:

68.15% of the delta

51.55% of the range

10.43% of the omicron (in 15 states)

0.93% of alpha (17 states)

0.01% of beta (5 cases in São Paulo, Bahia and Goiás)

As viruses mutate into new variants, they sometimes split or branch into underscores. The delta variant, for example, is made up of 200 different subvariants.

The same movement occurred with the ômicron, which includes the BA.1, BA.2, BA.3 and B.1.1.529 lineages. A study recently released in Denmark found that BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 and more capable of infecting vaccinated people.

BA.1 is responsible for most cases. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 99% of viral DNA submitted to the global GISAID database (as of January 25, 2022) has been sequenced as this subvariant.