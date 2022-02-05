Miyazaki reveals his favorite boss among From Software games

Innovation in design would make him proud

the games of From Software are known by epic boss battles. On a first try, some of them make such an impression with their entry cutscenes (not all of them do), that the novice player is immobilized, gets slapped and goes back to the bonfire (or lamps and idols). Among so many, but so many bosses created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, his favorite turns out to be the unusual Old Monk, from Demon’s Souls.

With the arrival of Elden Ring getting closer and closer, From Software games are all the rage. In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Miyazaki, and other members of PlayStation Studios, picked their favorite bosses among From Software titles.

Old Monk, chosen by Miyazaki, brings two different experiences: if playing online, the player will be invaded by another, so each battle is unique in that way. If offline, the boss ends up being a designated NPC. The challenge in this second option is much less, making the boss much less challenging among all the bosses created by From Software. In other words, one of the easiest.

This boss doesn’t have an epic entrance like Artorias, Nameless King, Gael, Dancer of the Boreal Valley, among many others. Also, it’s not intimidating at all. Myiazaki tells that the innovative design it was something the team was wary of, but he “really wanted to do it.”



“If we talk about a boss that I’m really proud of, it would probably be Old Monk from Demon’s Souls. The reason for that is there was a lot of misgivings about that design and what we were trying to do with it. But it was something I really, really wanted to do with it. I wanted to bring that boss concept into the game, both from a visual design perspective and from a gameplay perspective, including the multiplayer element. We had doubts about the implementation and fun factor, and nobody believed it at the time. But, In the end, we got over it and I think it turned out to be an intriguing boss that the fans liked.” – Hidetaka Miyazaki

Other bosses in the Souls franchise have gained a similar design: Halflight, Spear of The Church, from the Ringed City DLC from Dark Souls 3, as well as Looking Glass Knight, from Dark Souls 2. The latter summons a player to assist him, but some steps need to be taken. be followed for this to happen.

Speaking of Dark Souls 2, none of the developers interviewed chose the title’s bosses. Among the others are: Great Gray Wolf Sif, Ornstei and Smough and Artoria from Dark Souls; Dancer of the Boreal Valley and Nameless King from Dark Souls 3; Lady Maria and Ludwig of Bloodborne; Owl (Father), Guardian Ape and Sekiro’s Lady Butterfly.



I have a hard time choosing the best (or favorite) of something, but Knight Artorias, Isshin the Sword Saint and Sister Friede with her father, are the ones that marked me. And what’s your favorite boss among From Software games? Tell me!

