Moïse Karbamgabe’s killers to answer for double murder

The three men involved in the murder of Moïse Kabamgabe, a 24-year-old Congolese man who was beaten to death at the Tropicália kiosk, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, on January 24, are expected to answer for double-intentional homicide — in addition to wanting to kill, the victim was unable to defend himself and was cruelly murdered. The young man was beaten, hit by a baseball bat and was tied up and suffocated.

The three arrested aggressors — Fábio Pirineus da Silva (Beautiful), Brendon Alexander Luz da Silva (AKA Totta) and Aleson Cristiano Alves de Oliveira (AKA Dezenove) — denied having intended to kill the young Congolese, but the testimonies and images of security cameras complicated their situation. Rio de Janeiro Military Police corporal Alauir de Mattos Faria — who works in the 41st BPM (Irajá) and is named as the owner of the Biruta kiosk, which operates in the same property as the Tropicália — denied that Moïse was problematic, as the three beaters accused. . The deposition was last Thursday. On the same day, in a custody hearing, the Justice maintained the temporary detention of the three accused of the crime for another 30 days.

The investigation into Moïse’s death takes place in parallel with another brutal crime: the murder of 38-year-old Durval Teófilo Filho, last Wednesday, with three shots fired by a Navy police officer, Aurélio Alves Bezerra. The case took place in the municipality of São Gonçalo, in the region of Grande Rio. The military allegedly confused the victim with a bandit, was arrested in the act and will answer for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill.





biggest victims

Data from the 2021 edition of the Atlas of Violence, prepared by the Institute for Applied Economic Research (Ipea), show that blacks are 2.6 times more likely to be murdered in the country, compared to light-skinned people. In 2019, 77% of homicide victims were black. This also represents a rate of 29.2 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

In addition, a survey released in November 2021 by Fundação João Pinheiro, in partnership with the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MP-MG), reveals that blacks are four times more likely to suffer police violence compared to whites. Researchers analyzed about 3,500 police reports involving deaths and injuries in police interventions, from 2013 to 2018. The finding was that seven out of 10 victims (70%) were black.

Nuno Coelho, a member of the Black Pastoral Agents of Brazil, the episodes with Moïse and Durval point out that the country has not overcome its slavery heritage. “Brazil has class divisions and the black population, no matter how many victories they can achieve, will always be on the list of suspects and persecuted. See the sergeant’s fact, the confusion was due to appearance. This is the central difference”, he observed.

In the view of public security specialist Leonardo Sant’anna, Brazil will only overcome this situation when there is “a policy of inserting this community into scenarios in which, today, they do not appear”.

*Interns under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi