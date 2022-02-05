Most contagious subvariant of micron confirmed in Brazil – Nacional

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of COVID-19 infections (photo: ED ALVES/CB/DAPress)

An even more contagious subvariant of the micron was identified in Brazil for the first time, according to Fundao Oswaldo Cruz (Fiocruz). BA.2 is up to 33% more transmissible than the original version BA.1 and has a greater capacity to infect people already vaccinated against covid-19, according to studies carried out in other countries. The information was released this Friday (4).

Data on the new variant are in the latest report from the Genomics Network, which brings together Fiocruz’s laboratories that carry out genetic sequencing. BA.2 was found among 3,739 virus samples collected in the period between 14 and 27 January.

According to the Fiocruz document, the micron variant corresponded to 95.9% of the genomes sequenced in January 2022 in Brazil and was found in all regions of the country. In December, the rate was 39.4%.

record of infections

Brazil is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 infections. This Thursday (3), the country set a new record for the disease with 298,408 cases. There were 1,041 deaths in one day – the last time the number was so high was in August 2021. The weekly moving average of deaths rose to 702, and that of cases to 189,526.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 630,000 lives have been lost as a result of the new coronavirus. According to the Ministry of Health, vaccination coverage against the disease in the country is at 91.9% for Brazilians over 12 years old with the first dose, and 85.6% already have the complete vaccination schedule.