Motorola announces the launch of the Moto G41 in Brazil

Motorola this week announced the launch of the moto g41, a new member of the moto g family, which allows you to capture sharper photos and videos. The device delivers a variety of features, such as a triple camera system with a 48 MP Quad Pixel sensor and an optical image stabilization (OIS) system, which prevents blurry images.

With its triple camera, the moto g41 allows the user to take higher quality photos. Its main camera has 48 MP and Quad Pixel technology, which combines four pixels into one large pixel, providing four times better sensitivity in low-light situations. The OIS system automatically compensates for photo and video imbalances and vibrations in real time – even in low-light conditions.

The device also has an ultra-wide lens with 8 MP and 118°, with a frame four times larger than a standard 78° lens, and a depth sensor in the same lens, which works with the main camera and blurs the background. automatically to provide professional portraits. Finally, the macro camera (2 MP) brings the photographer closer to the subject of the photo, which reveals minute details that would be lost with a standard lens. The front camera is 13 MP.

More technical features

The new Motorola device still has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ OLED screen. The intention is to allow a more immersive content viewing experience, while the FHD+ definition and OLED technology with DCI-P3 highlight colors and accentuate dark tones, in order to guarantee bright and colorful images, with unprecedented quality in this price range.

In terms of hardware, the moto g41 has a Helio G85 MediaTek, an octa-core processor with capacities of 2x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 and 6x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55. Along with HyperEngine Gaming technology, Motorola claims it delivers great performance when playing streaming movies, chat and camera apps, and games.

Its 4GB RAM allows you to quickly switch between applications. The device has 128 GB of internal storage.

Another differential of the moto g41 is the TurboPower 30 charger, which accompanies it, accelerating the charging of the 5000 mAh battery.

Software innovations

Instead of duplicating the features that Google already brings on Android, Motorola chose to enhance them with My UX. With it, users can access their music, videos and games with customized settings. And because My UX doesn’t interfere with the pure Android experience, users can enjoy the full power of Android 11 without additional or unnecessary layers of software.

Security is also an important factor. The new moto g features ThinkShield for mobile, which offers advanced protection at every level, from factory to mobile, with a more secure chain of trust and additional security certifications. In addition to these fundamental features, Motorola is implementing additional levels of security for corporate customers.

Availability

The moto g41 is available from today in blue and champagne colors, for a suggested price of R$ 2,199, in all main sales channels. In addition to the TurboPower 30 charger, the device also comes with headphones and a protective cover.

Datasheet

RAM memory: 4 GB

Total Storage: 128GB (108GB of which)

Processor: Helio G85 (2.0 GHz Octa-Core) | ARM Mali-G52 MC2

Screen: 6.4″ Max Vision Screen | FHD+ (1080×2400)

Battery: 5000mAh

Weight: 178 g

Dimensions: 161.9mm high, 73.9mm wide and 8.3mm deep

Rear Camera: Main: 48 MP | 74° lens | Aperture f/1.8 | ISO | Ultra-wide Hybrid Camera & Depth Sensor: 8 MP | 118° lens | Aperture f/2.2 | Macro Camera: 2 MP | Lens 78°| Aperture f/2.4 | Digital Zoom: 8x | Flash: LED

Front Camera: 13 MP| 74° lens | f/2.2 aperture

Video capture: Full HD (30fps)

Connectivity: 2G/3G/4G | NFC | WiFi | Bluetooth 5.0

Inputs for 2 Nano SIM chips, one of which can be used for a memory card