MP asks for blocking of Sergio Moro’s assets to investigate alleged evasion

posted on 04/02/2022 18:07 / updated on 04/02/2022 18:08



(credit: Evaristo Sá/AFP – 6/19/19)

In a letter sent to Minister Bruno Dantas, of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU), the deputy attorney general of the Public Ministry, Lucas Furtado, alleges the need for an investigation into alleged tax evasion. Declaring the assets of the former Minister of Justice and former Lava-Jato judge, Sergio Moro, as unavailable would be a way of guaranteeing the investigation.

The Podemos pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic would be investigated regarding the payments he received from the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, responsible for the judicial administration of companies condemned by Lava-Jato. Moro declared that he received R$ 3.5 million for a year of work at the company. For the prosecutor, “there is a risk that reimbursement and the collection of taxes to the public coffers will not be viable”, if the TCU does not investigate the former judge’s accounts.

The sub-attorney reports, in the official letter, inconsistency of the supporting documents presented by the former judge. In addition, Furtado emphasizes the need to investigate the existence of the Declaration of Definitive Departure from the Country, the North American work visa, taxation on the company’s real profit, in addition to investigating an alleged use of “pejotization” by Moro to reduce of taxation levied on the payments.

Furtado also requests that the TCU require Moro to present the full text of the two contracts, one entered into by Moro Consultoria with A&M-Brazil-DI and the other signed by Sergio Fernando Moro with A&M-US-DI. According to him, this would be the “only way to prove the agreed remuneration, since the isolated receipts (in addition to being inconclusive in the case of those issued in the USA) prove the amounts recorded in them, but not the inexistence of others, referring to funds from the same. or otherwise”.

Last week, Moro reported in a live the amounts he received, explained that everything was declared in the United States and that it will also be declared in Brazil’s income tax.