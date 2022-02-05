MP asks TCU to block Moro’s assets for alleged evasion

Deputy Attorney General Lucas Furtado, from the MP (Public Prosecutor’s Office) linked to the TCU (Union Court of Auditors), asked for the unavailability of assets of presidential candidate Sergio Moro (Podemos) for alleged tax evasion in relation to payments that the former minister da Justiça received from the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal.

In a note, Moro says he is a victim of “abuse of power” and that he is available to provide clarification to the body.

The request for unavailability comes after Furtado requested, on January 31, the shelving of the investigation opened in relation to Moro because of the gains of R$ 3.6 million, paid by the consultancy responsible for the judicial administration of companies convicted in Operation Lava. Jet, of which the pre-candidate was a judge.

In the request for blocking, the deputy attorney highlights the alleged inconsistency of the supporting documents, since there was no presentation in full of the two contracts signed with Moro; declaration of definitive departure from Brazil; assessment of the existence of an American work visa; investigation of taxation by the company’s real profit; and alleged use of Moro’s “pejotization” to reduce taxation levied on work.

After opening an investigation, the former judge revealed his earnings. Last week, the former judge said in a live with federal deputy Kim Kataguiri (Podemos-SP) that he earned $45,000 a month from the job he got after leaving the Ministry of Justice.

Alvarez & Marsal received at least R$65 million from companies involved in Lava Jato. The value represents 78% of its turnover between 2013 and 2021.

“Perplexity”

In a note, former judge Sergio Moro said that he saw the new understanding of deputy attorney Lucas Furtado with “perplexity”.

“It is perplexing to now ask for the unavailability of my assets under the assumption that there would have been some tax irregularity. I have already provided all the necessary clarifications and made available to the population the documents related to my hiring, services and payments received, including taxes collected in Brazil and the United States”, he commented.

The presidential candidate says he is a victim of “abuse of power”.

“The abuse of power perpetrated by this prosecutor of the TCU is evident. I intend to represent him in Organs competent bodies, as the senator of the Republic, Alessandro Vieira, has already done, and also to promote an action for compensation for moral damages. can be used for personal persecution against any individual,” he concluded.

Deputy triggers PGR

Federal deputy Rui Falcão (PT-SP) today triggered the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) with a request for an investigation into possible illicit practices by former judge Sérgio Moro in his relationship with the company Alvarez&Marsal, of which he was managing partner. and then “consultant”.

In the representation to the attorney general Augusto Aras, the deputy requests that official letters be sent to the SRF (Secretary of the Federal Revenue) and to the Coaf (Council for the Control of Financial Activities) so that they report on suspicious activities involving amounts or funds received directly or indirectly related to the Operation Car Wash.

The document is signed by lawyers Marco Aurelio de Carvalho, Fernando Hideo Lacerda, Fabiano Silva dos Santos, Lenio Streck, Gisele Cittadino, Carol Proner, Sheila Carvalho, Juvelino Strozake and Alessandra Camarano Martins.