MP-RJ says that Navy sergeant who killed neighbor committed intentional murder – 02/04/2022 – Daily life

The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro asked, during the custody hearing of Navy Sergeant Aurélio Alves Bezerra, arrested for killing his neighbor, for the crime to be considered intentional homicide. The Civil Police indicted the suspect for manslaughter, when there is no intention to kill.

Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes accepted the agency’s request in her decision and also transformed the arrest in flagrante delicto into preventive.

The judge understood that preventive detention is necessary to guarantee public order and to proceed with the process. She stressed the need to protect the free expression of witnesses, possibly residents of the condominium where the suspect lives.

On Wednesday night (2), Aurélio Bezerra shot dead Durval Teófilo Filho, a 38-year-old black man, at the entrance to the condominium where they lived in São Gonçalo (RJ).

In a statement to the police, he stated that he shot because he saw the victim touching “something in the waist region” and thought he would be robbed.

Aurélio is mentioned as a “victim” in his statement to the police, obtained by the leaf. Sought, the Civil Police initially denied that he was classified in that way.

Again questioned by the report, the police stated that the suspect appears as a victim in the first term but that, with the progress of the investigations, the classification was changed to author.

To the G1 portal, the agency also said that Aurélio was initially registered as a victim because, at first, he claimed it was self-defense.

Based on testimonies and security camera footage, however, Aurélio was indicted for manslaughter by the Civil Police.

“Indeed, in the images collected, it is possible to visualize the moment in which the victim walks towards the accused’s vehicle and, at the same time, moves inside his backpack, as well as the subsequent moment, in which the author performs, from inside his vehicle, shots against the victim”, wrote deputy delegate Leonan Calderaro in the decision of the act.

After being hit, Durval fell to the ground still alive, gesturing to try to protect himself, but he was shot again. The perpetrator then tried to help the victim. He was taken to the Alberto Torres State Hospital in São Gonçalo, but he did not survive his injuries.

Luziane Teófilo, Durval’s widow, believes that the crime was motivated by racism.

“I was with the delegate and he showed me the images from the security camera. In the image, it shows Durval taking off his mask to say he was a resident when he received the first shot. He fell, but the boy was still not satisfied and fired two more shots, causing him to lose his life”, she tells leaf.

“For me it’s racism, yes. If he [Durval] warned that he was a resident, the least he [Aurélio] All I had to do was listen to what Durval had to say, since he wasn’t armed.”

Luziane also says that her husband, who worked as a stocker in a supermarket, was eager to accompany his six-year-old daughter on her first day of school.

“He had a lot of dreams, but the biggest goal was the one he was going to accomplish on Monday: he was going to take his daughter to school for the first time, but he won’t be able to do that anymore.”

The child still did not know of the father’s death. “We didn’t have the courage to tell them. I’m still looking for strength”, says Luziane, adding that she wants justice. “He didn’t deserve to die the way he did.”