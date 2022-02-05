MP-RJ says that Navy sergeant who killed neighbor for ‘mistaking him for a thief’ committed intentional murder

The Justice ordered the maintenance of the arrest of Marine Sergeant Aurélio Alves Bezerra, who shot and killed his neighbor in condominium Durval Teófilo Filho, in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro.

The military may also be liable for intentional homicide (in which there is an intention to kill). The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro asked Judge Ariadne Villela Lopes, of the 5th Criminal Court, to change the classification of the crime, in a custody hearing this Friday 4th.

In the decision, the magistrate pointed out that if the natural prosecutor of the case understands otherwise, the classification can be changed once again. Previously, the sergeant had been indicted by the Civil Police for manslaughter (when there is no intention to kill).

“The Public Prosecutor’s Office said that: it requires the conversion of the arrest in flagrante delicto in preventive detention. In addition, it understands that the conduct imputed to the custodian does not conform to the capitulation imputed by the police authority, that is, article 121, §3 of the CP, since it does not understand that such conduct is culpable”, says the judge’s order.

The soldier fired three shots at Durval on the night of Wednesday, 2nd, when the victim arrived from work and approached the gatehouse of the condominium where they both lived. In testimony, the sergeant claimed to have confused the man with a thief and shot ”to quell the impending unjust aggression that I believed would happen”.

Durval’s body, who lived in the condominium for 12 years and moved to the place to enjoy more security, was buried this Friday 4th.