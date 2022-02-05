MP with the TCU asks for a precautionary block on Sergio Moro’s assets

The deputy prosecutor of the Public Ministry at the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) Lucas Furtado asked this Friday (4/2) for the precautionary blocking of the assets of Sergio Moro, a former federal judge in Curitiba, a former minister of Justice in the government. Bolsonaro and pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic.

For deputy attorney, Sergio Moro needs to provide clarification on his employment contract with an American consultancy



Furtado had requested the filing of the procedure at the TCU that investigates the relationship between the Lavajatista and the consultancy Alvarez & Marsal, but, in view of new information related to the case – “especially under the risk of making reimbursement and the collection of taxes to the public coffers unfeasible ” —, ended up making the request for a decree of unavailability of Moro’s assets.

Moro received R$3.7 million from Alvarez & Marsal. Of every BRL 4 that the consultancy in the United States earns in fees in Brazil, BRL 3, or 75%, comes from companies investigated by “lava jato”.

In the blocking request, Furtado highlights some points that he considers crucial. For example, if Moro did your transfer of residence to the United States, since, if not (becoming a non-resident for tax purposes), you will also have to declare and tax the income received in Brazil.

In addition, Furtado identified “inconsistency in the supporting documents” presented by Moro, so that the presentation of the two contracts signed with the American company (one concluded by Moro’s consultancy and the other by the individual) “would be the only way to prove the remuneration agreed”. This is because, according to the deputy attorney, “the isolated receipts (in addition to being inconclusive in the case of those issued in the US) prove the amounts recorded therein, but not the inexistence of others, referring to funds of the same or another nature”.

Furtado also asks that the alleged occurrence of “pejotization” that would have reduced the taxation levied on salaried work be investigated.

In a note to CNN, Moro went on the attack. He stated that the request for the unavailability of his assets is perplexing under the assumption that there would have been some tax irregularity. The candidate stated that he provided all the necessary clarifications and promised to represent Furtado in Organs competent bodies.

Second Caio Batista Teixeira Santosspecialist in Tax Law at Godke Advogadosthe way in which former minister Sérgio Moro received his earnings from the consultancy Alvarez & Marçal seems to be very similar, in fact, to the phenomenon of “pejotization”.

“Analyzing the invoices, there are indications of tax collection at the level of 19% of the gross amounts received by Moro, when in fact, if he had been hired as an individual, this percentage would increase to 27.5%, in addition to contributions to the Social Security, which would be owed by the consultancy”, he says.

TC 006.684/2021-1