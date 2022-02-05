Naughty Dog is producing three games, suggests co-president

Naughty Dog, the studio behind The Last of Us 2 and part of PlayStation Studios, is hiring developers for its new projects. Neil Druckmann, the company’s co-president, shared one of the company’s posts on social media and suggested that he works on three games.

The company’s signings have been happening with some frequency, but none of the games have been officially revealed. Check out Druckmann’s message on twitter:

We’re growing! Come join us and work on 🤫, 🤐, and 🤭! https://t.co/rKL3u4iZaq —Neil Druckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) February 4, 2022

What is Naughty Dog up to?

Before that mysterious tweet, Druckmann revealed that he was eager to reveal the “various games in development” at the studio during CES 2022. Other information coming from leakers, insiders and the developer itself indicates several options:

Standalone multiplayer game: many expect it to be the multiplayer mode of The Last of Us 2, but Naughty Dog has not confirmed absolutely anything about the vacancies offered recently;

The Last of Us Remake: the first game in the Joel and Ellie saga could arrive in 2022 and sources claim it is not a mere remake, if it actually occurs;

The Last of Us 2: Director’s Cut: Insider Tom Henderson speculated that there’s no premiere window for the title, but said the studio is already working on an enhanced version of 2020’s GOTY;

Uncharted 5? “You can never say never,” said Shaun Escayg, one of the franchise’s producers.

We’ll have to keep an eye on Sony’s upcoming events to find out when that will happen.