New Honda City arrives with balanced proposal

The New Honda City makes its debut with two bodies and the first to reach the Brazilian consumer is the sedan, larger and with important changes in safety and connectivity.

Honda’s compact sedan is almost medium-sized, with 4.54 meters, but kept the wheelbase. In addition to the updated look, it features a new 1.5-liter engine with direct injection flex and 126 horsepower.

As in the previous one, the CVT was kept and to cover the hole left by the Civic, adopting part of the technologies of the medium brother, which will arrive imported from Canada or the USA.

Costing BRL 123,100, the New City in the Touring version mixes simplicity and more sophisticated details, having a balanced proposal, but that in no way compares to what the Civic was.

on the outside…

The New City Sedan is discreet, even with full LED headlights at the front, dominated by the already tired chrome bar, which could have been replaced.

The alloy wheels are 16-inch rims, but appear to be 15-inches, revealing that the City could have even bigger rims and still present a balanced look.

At the rear, the horizontal and highlighted LED taillights give more pleasure when looking at the car. The fin antenna only reinforces the proposal of this Touring version.

In it, the mirrors are electrically foldable and there are sensors in the bumpers, in addition to the fixed side camera of the Lane Watch system, which allows you to view the side blind spot.

Inside…

Discreet on the outside, the New City Sedan doesn’t try too hard on the inside, even though the dashboard is completely new.

The white leather finish extends on part of the dashboard, passing through the doors and going to the seats, which in the City Touring have a body correction function.

They are comfortable and fit the body well, but do not have electrical adjustments. The new steering wheel is very attractive and has easy controls. In leather, it has paddle shifts.

The 8-inch multimedia screen has wireless projection for Android Auto and Carplay, which helps a lot, but with Waze in prolonged use, better to use the 12V source.

It has a rear view camera with three views, just like the Lane Watch. The commands are intuitive, but there is a USB block with Wi-Fi in use, making it impossible to listen to music and browse.

Below, the automatic air conditioning does the job and even has rear air diffusers. City Touring lacks a wireless smartphone charger.

On the roof, the electrochromic mirror welcomes you, but the mirrors in the sunshades, incredibly, are not even illuminated. In this take-along, it has remote start on the key and mechanical handbrake.

Also absent is an electric sunroof, which would help with City’s proposal. With six airbags, it also has Isofix and rear armrest, in addition to a great 519 liters in the luggage compartment.

Back on the dashboard, it has an analogue-digital cluster with multiple options, including the tachometer mimicking a circular shape. With its pulsating starter button, the City Sedan is not surprising.

Its sound system with tweeters in the columns pleases, but not more than the internal space, very interesting for those who go after it. You can cross your legs without hitting the backrests.

Through streets and roads…

Equipped with the new L15B engine, the New Honda City Sedan does not have the same engine as the previous one, although roughly it looks like it.

With four cylinders and an aluminum block, the L15B has a head with dual i-VTEC variable control and VTC system, thus ensuring a good performance for your numbers.

With 1,497 cm³, the 1.5 i-VTEC or VTC also has direct injection with flex system by preheating. With good noise level, the propeller is moderate in operation.

There are 126 horsepower independent of the fuel used and obtained at 6,200 rpm. The torques are 15.5 kgfm in the first and 15.8 kgfm in the second, also at 4,600 rpm.

Thanks to the virtual seven-speed CVT and Sport mode, the City Sedan performs well. It goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds and has a top speed of 175 km/h.

The numbers don’t excite, not even putting your foot all the way down and seeing the virtual needle reach just over 6,000 rpm, then cutting your strength.

On a day-to-day basis, the City Sedan runs between 1,500 rpm and 2,000 rpm, which is great for comfort and economy. CVT calibration guarantees smart outputs, but not too long.

When it goes above 3000 rpm, the engine starts to slow down. In Sport mode, you gain almost 1,500 rpm more and the engine fills up, but even so, linearity takes its toll.

For those who appreciate the comfort of a CVT, the City Sedan is a full plate. When overtaking and retaking, it is necessary to go close to 3,000 rpm.

It’s enough and he gets the job done, at least. In the city, he’s smart on his way out and silent most of the time. On the road, more enjoyable to drive, reaching 2,000 rpm at 110 km/h.

The paddle shifts help give the New Honda City a little more spice, but it’s far from a sleeper.

Sound insulation and finish assembly are good, proven with the good suspension tuning, despite the rear having a less than desirable travel.

The electric steering is very light and precise when needed, with height and column depth adjustment. The brakes work well and the dynamic stability is great.

The suspension filters out irregularities well and softness is the focus, but even so, in the corners, the New City holds up well. Dressed by the car, we got different consumption averages.

In the city it was “only” 11.5 km/l for gasoline, on a completely flat route, still far from the 13.1 km/l of Inmetro. On the highway, however, the City Sedan gives change with an average of 17.1 km/l, above the official 15.2 km/l.

The numbers were always obtained with the Econ mode on, in this case, which does not detract from the performance. On Normal, he responds a little better and drinks more, his use pays off.

The 44-liter tank is small, but anyone who has owned Fit, City and WR-V knows well that they have nowhere to run. Speaking of the family, this sedan no longer has the Magic City (ULT) system.

In safety, in addition to the six airbags, the steering wheel of the City Sedan 2023 has continuous lane keeping and segmented lane invasion alert.

Steering corrects in both and the sensor on the windshield centers the car squarely in the lane, even in corners, turning the steering wheel on its own.

Apart from the collision alert with autonomous braking, the Novo City also has automatic high beams, very useful in night trips and adaptive cruise control, which provides more safety.

Full LED headlights provide good lighting and there are fog lights. Overall, it’s an expected performance on the Honda City, which has retained much of the family DNA in the mechanics.

For you…

The new Honda City Touring has the Sensing package as an advantage, as well as wireless multimedia for projecting the useful navigators and some of their applications.

It even has remote start, as well as face-to-face entry and push-button ignition. The clear finish helps with the perception of quality, but it gets dirty easily, don’t forget that.

With mechanics 1.5 equipped with direct injection, the lowest consumption is attributed to this feature. It lacks things like a sunroof, bigger wheels and inductive charging, for example.

Is asking for a turbo engine good? Yes, but as long as the consumption matches. For now, we don’t know how much it would do, but if we focus on that aspect, the new 1.5 VTC fulfills its role well.

In the market? Virtus enters the fight only with the Comfortline version and with everything inside, for R$ 120,220. The propellant is great, but it lacks a lot of optional items…

The Versa Exclusive, on the other hand, costs R$121,190, with a 360-degree camera, but the engine is weak. Finally, the Yaris Sedan XLS lacks the propellant and the small trunk for R$ 118,490.

So, with the main rivals in place (GM again removed the prices from the website…), the New City Sedan has a balanced proposal, with reliability and low devaluation. In this sea of ​​very high prices, it ends up paying off against competitors.

Measurements and numbers…

Honda City Touring 1.5 CVT 2023 Technical Sheet

Engine/Transmission

Number of cylinders – 4 in line, flex

Engine capacity – 1,497 cm³

Power – 126 hp at 6,200 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Torque – 15.5/15.8 kgfm at 4,600 rpm (gasoline/ethanol)

Transmission – CVT with seven virtual gears and paddle shifts

Performance

Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h – 10.8 seconds

Maximum speed – 175 km/h

Rotation at 110 km/h – 2,000 rpm

Urban consumption – 11.5 km/liter (gasoline)

Road consumption – 17.1 km/liter (gasoline)

Suspension/Steering

Front – McPherson/Rear – Torque axle

electrical

brakes

Front discs and rear drums with ABS and EDB

Wheels/Tires

Light alloy rim 16 with 185/55 R16 tires

Dimensions/Weights/Capabilities

Length – 4,549 mm

Width – 1,748 mm (without mirrors)

Height – 1,477 mm

Between axles – 2,600 mm

Weight in running order – 1,170 kg

Tank – 44 liters

Trunk – 519 liters

Price: BRL 123,100

Honda City Touring 2023 – Photo Gallery