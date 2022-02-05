New minimum wage 2022 for February; Bolsonaro confirms value

The month of February arrives with the latest update to the minimum wage announced by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Initially stipulated at R$ 1,210, the national floor was readjusted in value, which will be credited in the next competencies of this year.

The president revealed that the minimum wage for 2022 was above the estimated projection and rose by R$2 more, reaching R$1,212. The change does not provide real gains to workers, it only maintains purchasing power, as the update was based only on the accumulated inflation of 2021.

Increase was BRL 112

In comparison with the previous salary floor, in the range of R$ 1,100, the increase was R$ 112. It is worth noting that over the past year, the federal government established three new projections for the minimum wage.

One of them said that the floor would be R$ 1,169. However, after predicting an inflation of 10.18%, Congress approved the text that establishes the national floor for 2022 in the range of R$ 1,212. Therefore, the minimum wage for this year is R$ 1,212.

As established by the Federal Constitution, the increase in the minimum wage cannot be below the accumulated inflation of the previous year. To help with the calculation and avoid financial losses for Brazilians, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) is used.

The increase in the amount of the floor implies a greater annual expenditure for the government, which also had to readjust the floor of benefits, such as those of the National Institute of Social Security (Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social).INSS), the Continued Payment Benefit (BPC) and also unemployment insurance.