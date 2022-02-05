New Renault Duster 2023 arrives with Captur’s 1.3 turbo engine, but doesn’t kill the 1.6 flex; price goes to R$ 135 thousand | releases

The new mechanical assembly is formed by the four-cylinder 1.3 turboflex up to 170 hp and 27.5 kgfm (the highest torque in the category) and the CVT automatic transmission (with eight-speed simulation). According to Renault, the Duster turbo goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds – the aspirated 1.6 takes more than 12 s.

On the other hand, fuel consumption, according to Inmetro’s Brazilian Vehicle Labeling Program (PBEV), is 13.9 km/l (city) and 16.1 (road) with gasoline and 9.9 km/l (urban) and 11.7 (highway) when fueled with ethanol.

New Renault Duster 2023 Version Price Zen 1.6 MT BRL 99,990 Zen 1.6 CVT BRL 108,090 Intense 1.6 CVT BRL 115,190 Iconic 1.6 CVT BRL 122,090 Iconic 1.3 turbo CVT BRL 135,590

This engine, however, will not equip all versions. Will only be at the top of the line iconicthat costs BRL 135,590. The others (Zen, Intense and even Iconic) continue to offer the 1.6 flex up to 120 hp (and continuously variable transmission). Prices are R$99,990 to R$122,090.

The utility underwent a restyling in early 2020. Despite the new signature with LED in the shape of “C”, characteristic of the Renault range, the headlights refer to the previous Duster. At the rear, in turn, is the great stylistic novelty. The vertical lanterns give way to quadrangular pieces very similar to those of the Renegade. However, instead of an “X” as in the Jeep, the shape is a cross. Even so, the Duster has a personality of its own.

New Renault Duster 2023 1.3 turbo had no changes in the look in front of the facelift that the SUV went through in 2020

It was expected that, between 2024 and 2025, a new generation of the SUV would appear, abandoning the dated B0 platform, (of 211 and of Sandero and Logan) to use a more current architecture of the Alliance, such as the CMF-B of European cars. This would allow the SUV to adopt the Renault Captur E-Tech hybrid powertrain in Europe. An electric version would also be plausible, built on the CMF-BEV architecture, inaugurated by the Renault 5 prototype.

Renault Duster 2023, as in the 2021 line, brings greater refinement in the interior; multimedia has an 8-inch screen

It remains to be seen whether, with the change in direction of the French brand, in adopting a policy of greater added value of its products to the detriment of sales volume, the Duster’s future will be this.