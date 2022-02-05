Newspaper cites CR7’s ‘tragic’ birthday with penalty and elimination

Manchester United were knocked out of the FA Cup on Friday. In the middle of Old Trafford, the team did not get out of a 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough, losing in the penalty shootout by 8-7. In normal time, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked a penalty wide, which could have changed the fate of the United in the competition.

This Saturday (5th), the Portuguese celebrates his 37th birthday. “Tragic birthday for Cristiano Ronaldo: penalty missed and United eliminated”, highlighted Spanish newspaper Marca after the match.

“A tragic anniversary as the Portuguese, even though he converted his shot in the penalty shootout, missed a penalty in the 20th minute of the game – which he kicked, strangely, off”, continued the newspaper.

In regulation time, Manchester United had great opportunities to get the win. The team had almost 30 shots in the game, but failed to score a lot. In penalties, came the punishment: Middlesbrough, from the second division, is in the round of 16 of the FA Cup.

“The game should have ended with a rout by the home team before the 90th minute, but United’s lack of aim was terrible,” said Marca. “In total, Rangnick’s team had 27 shots on goal, but no luck,” the newspaper added.

In the penalty shootout, both teams had a good performance. Young forward Elanga, meanwhile, missed Manchester United’s eighth kick, resulting in the home team being disqualified.