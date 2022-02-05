Neymar 30 years old: how does he compare to other superstars at the same age? See the numbers | international football

Looks like it was yesterday. That skinny boy from Santos didn’t come as a promise. It came as a certainty. And this Saturday, he turns 30. Neymar has not yet been elected the best in the world, he has not raised a World Cup, but he has achieved a lot. Even compared to other superstars of the same age.

At what stage does Neymar reach maturity? To try to answer this question, the ge compared some numbers of the PSG striker with the two great names in recent football history: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And also with Brazilians elected best in the world.

The first downside is obvious. Messi had won five Ballons d’Or when he turned 30, in June 2017. Cristiano Ronaldo had three of his five in his career, in February 2015. Neymar, so far, has two third places in individual awards.

PSG’s number 10 also has fewer goals than the Argentine and Portuguese had at that same stage of their careers. Neymar, however, has more assists than Cristiano Ronaldo and almost the same amount Messi had – 224 against 231.

The Brazilian also has an advantage against the Portuguese idol in the overall number of titles. Ney has 26 cups, against 17 for CR7 at the same age. In this sense, Portuguese can be an example. Cristiano 15 trophies after 30, including the three-time Champions League title between 2016 and 2018. And he was the best in the world twice in the period.

The performance in Champions Leagueincidentally, is a weakness of Neymar compared to the two geniuses who dominated football in the last decade:

Messi: 94 goals and four titles (at 30 years old).

Cristiano Ronaldo: 72 goals and two titles (at age 30).

Neymar: 41 goals and a title (at 30 years old).

The landscape changes at the World Cup. Ney has a slightly better record than both, although Messi reached a runner-up spot in 2014. The Brazilian has six goals and two assists in 10 World Cup games.

And the goals in general? Neymar currently has 408 career goals. It is less than the Argentine and the Portuguese were at the same age. See in the chart how the former Santos player, until he was 25 years old, kept a higher pace than the two stars. But his annual average has dropped since then. The account considers the goals scored in the Olympics.

Brazil has not had a player elected best in the world for 14 years. It is an immense vacuum for those who are used to seeing their stars at the top of these awards. But how is Neymar compared to the Brazilians who were elected best in the world?

THE ge brings some data from the current number 10 of the Selection compared to Romário, Ronaldo Fenômeno, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho Gaúcho and Kaká. Neymar has more goals with the shirt of Brazil than anyone else – he is only behind Pelé –, more goals in total and titles. But he doesn’t have a cup that almost everyone else had: the World Cup.

The only one on the list who reached 30 without being world champion was Rivaldo. But for a matter of months. The Barcelona idol had his birthday in April 2002 and, shortly after, would be one of the stars of the five-time championship. Although he hasn’t won a World Cup, Neymar, however, just doesn’t have more goals in World Cups than the Phenomenon.

Another competition in which PSG’s number 10 has an advantage is the Champions League. Ney is the top Brazilian scorer in the competition and has one title and one vice. From the list of Brazilian stars awarded as the best in the world, only Ronaldinho and Kaká were Champions of the Champions – Rivaldo would be at 31.

