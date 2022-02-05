Neymar. The 30-year-old man who refuses to grow old. He lives in the fantasy world created by Father Prism



São Paulo Brazil

Peter Pan Syndrome.

Behavioral deviation diagnosed and spread to the world by the American psychologist Dan Kiley, in the book he wrote in 1983.

She details on some men’s childish behaviors. Insecurity prevents them from maturing normally. And they simply cling to adolescent behaviors and attitudes.

The disorder is associated with the character created by the Scottish James Matthew Barrie, who ‘lived’ in a parallel universe called “Never Land”, where he was a teenager and never aged.

No football character in this five-time world champion country embodies this behavior so well.

Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior proudly accepts the denial of adult life.

Today, Saturday, February 5th, the best player of the last 20 years turns 30.

And what is the first gift that you proudly receive and display on your social networks that reach more than 230 million people?

The mask of Batman, a character from the comic book that he has tattooed on the right side of his back.

On the left side, Spider-Man is tattooed.

At 30, no one can be called a ‘boy’. Not even at 20, since at 19 he was a father. Not even at 25, 26, 27, 28, 29.

But “Menino Ney” is the nickname with which the football world chose as poetic license to accept the antics of those who act like a teenager. Just the player who carries the hope of ending 20 years of fasting, without world titles, who ended the pride of the activity that was the most successful, aroused the envy of this tropical country.

Neymar also tattooed the word ‘blessed’ on his skin.

With reason.

From a young age, with the obsessive support of his father, a frustrated player, he developed a fabulous talent for playing football. With all the qualities with the ball at his feet to be the best in the world. Several times.

Not to be thrown to ‘Never Land’ by his own father/manager.





In it, Neymar is Peter Pan surrounded by his ‘partners’, friends who decided to have as their mission in their lives, to enjoy the kingdom of the privileged ‘Juninho’, from Mogi Guaçu. And they accompany him around the world, with benefits that they would never have, coming from the almost billionaire heritage of ‘Menino Ney’.

What have Neymar’s ‘fellows’ done for years and years? Applaud him, encourage him and defend him, even in the countless times he was wrong or questioned.

As do his hundreds of millions of followers.

Those who have the courage to try to collect it are banned from the networks.

Neymar has employees who ‘clean up’ the messages to be exposed.

Criticism disappears.

So are the critics.

Which only increases, even for him, the feeling that everything he does is right.

Like when he played in the 2011 World Cup final, for Santos, against Barcelona, ​​with his father hiding, denying that he had a one-way deal to the Spanish club.

Or when he turned his back on Barcelona, ​​signing a contract with PSG, accepting that the billionaire Qatari royal family would pay his termination penalty, the biggest ever in football: 222 million euros, R$1.3 billion.

Rolling, like a bad actor, on the lawns of Russia. Becoming a world joke for its simulations.

Dancing in Bahia ‘to the ground’, with the right foot still with an anatomical boot to protect it from a fracture.





Or appearing in a video getting slapped in the face by Nagila Trindade, a model he met on the Internet and took to Paris, thinking about a night of love, and ended up being accused of rape.

In addition to the enigmatic end of a year-long contract with Nike, with a serious accusation by an employee.

There was never any censorship or public demand from his father/manager, from his family, from his ‘partners’, from famous clubbing partners, from ‘girls’. And they are the ones who matter to Neymar.

Mano Menezes was the only coach of the Selection to raise his voice, charge the striker. But he soon lost his job.

Felipão, Dunga and Tite chose to remain silent, not turn against the only protagonist in a generation of supporting players. Even in that, ‘Menino Ney’ was privileged. Never, at any time, has there been a single talent in the Brazilian team. If there was Pelé, there was Didi and Garrinha, in 1958. In 1962, the ‘crooked-legged angel’ took his place, after the ‘king’ was injured against Czechoslovakia in the second match of the World Cup. In 70, Rivellino, Gerson, Tostão, Carlos Alberto Torres, Jairzinho shared the merit of the best team of all time.

Not now.

Brazil is dependent on a 30-year-old man who has the attitudes of a teenager. Who only cares about training, playing football. And party. Play poker.

The organism doesn’t care if it’s nights out ‘on its breaks and vacations’. With his father’s permission, who set up his “Never Land”, binge and binge that are cruel. They accelerate the aging of cells, the respiratory system, muscle explosion. And a tenth of a second counts a lot today in the most intense football played since it was created in the late 19th century in England.

Therefore, Neymar was not chosen as the best in the world.

Career dedication is not just training and playing. It’s about saving. The Brazilian belongs to the elite of the elite of sportsmen in the world. He has everything at his disposal. The best nutrition. The most modern supplements, gym equipment. It has physiologists. Specialists in biomechanics, who analyze your movements. Improve running, kicks, headers.

It has its own personal physical trainer, in addition to those who work at PSG.

Apart from the example of his great friend who does not follow.

Lionel Messi.

The seven times he was chosen best in the world by the Argentine didn’t teach Neymar anything.

With the complicity of his father/manager, the now 30-year-old man opted for his Neverland.

Is happy.

His legacy will be that of an exceptional player.

But huge waste, which could go much further as an athlete.

He has been disappointing the country of football since 2010, when he wore the shirt of the Brazilian team for the first time, with the speech that he would fight for the reconquest of the World Cup.

It also frustrated PSG, who bet like no other club ever to be the main character in winning the Champions League.





But at age 30, near-billionaire Neymar is excited.

Showing your special gift.

Batman’s mask, which he ‘received’ from actor Robert Pattinson, in a blatant marketing action for the film. He reminded the hundreds of millions of followers of the Brazilian that the film will be released in March.

But the team’s number 10 doesn’t care about marketing actions, money.

It’s all up to your father.

Neymar wants to know about today’s party.

One of the thousands he’s had in his career.

With the presence, of course, of the partners.





It should be special, since it’s the one that celebrates 30 years.

But it won’t.

Because he decided not to grow old.

A toast to Menino Ney, prisoner of Neverland…