No-fee card? Find out more about this box option

THE Federal Savings Bank is offering its customers an option to no annual fee credit card. The advantage has attracted many people looking for credit without many fees and good conditions.

Read more: Auxílio Brasil Card: find out when it will arrive at your house

The annual fee waiver is permanent. The offer made by Caixa is valid for the month of February and includes Elo and Visa credit cards.

card without annual fee

According to Caixa, the options that enter as zero annuity are the Visa Gold, Elo Mais, Visa Platinum, Elo Grafite, Visa Infinite and Elo Nanquim individual cards. In addition, corporate cards are also included in the campaign without an annual fee. They are Visa, Elo Mais and Elo Grafite.

In this way, cards sold before February 3 do not enter the zero annuity campaign. Despite this, to guarantee the benefit, Caixa defined a minimum expenditure until April 30. Caixa also advises that cards issued outside the promotional period are not included in the campaign.

To be entitled to the card without an annual fee for life, customers need to make the contract by February 28th. In addition, it is necessary to make purchases with the card until the month of April. For individuals, the minimum amount of expenses varies from R$ 500 to R$ 4 thousand.

More details about the campaign can be found directly on the Caixa Econômica Federal website. There, interested parties can check all participating cards, as well as the rules for participating in the promotion.