“No president did what he did for the northeast”

On a visit to Ceará, the Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado Neto, commented on the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) about the origin of Father Cícero Romão Batista. The president was criticized for not knowing the origin of the priest and calling his advisors “paus de arara”. “I don’t think he depreciates the Northeast because, first of all, no president has done what he did for the Northeast”, said the minister, citing the transposition of the São Francisco River. Gilson Machado received the title of citizen of Fortaleza, at City Hall, on the night of this Friday, 4.

“You also see forró, we’ve been trying for more than thirty years. I’m talking as a forrozeiro, as a musician. Making forró an intangible heritage of Brazil. Why hasn’t anyone done it before? Who did it? , who is from Pernambuco. In live on Thursday, 3, Bolsonaro was confused about the origin of Father Cícero and said he was from Pernambuco. The “padim”, as he was known, was born in Crato and became a patron of Juazeiro do Norte.

Gilson Machado arrived in Fortaleza at the end of the day. The title of citizen granted by the municipal legislature was proposed by councilor Julierme Sena (Pros). The minister said he was gratified and thanked the councilors who voted in favor of the tribute and Julierme, author of the request. At the time, he remembered passing through the Capital. “Fortaleza is part of my history, I’ve lived here, on Rua Dom Manuel, there at the Hotel Meridional, I lived in that hotel for almost two years,” he said.

About the subject

During a conversation with the press after receiving the honor, the minister also commented on his participation in the Federal Government and spoke of the expectation for the 2022 elections. On Thursday, Bolsonaro announced the departure of 11 ministers until March 31 to contest the elections. Gilson Machado stated that he has no plans to run for office, but made himself available to the president. According to him, his main mission is to work for Bolsonaro’s re-election.

“I’m going to have a conversation with President Bolsonaro, because I’m from the executive branch. I’m not a politician, I haven’t applied for any position, and I’m ready for any mission he determines,” he said. “If he needs me to leave and go to any state, especially my state, Pernambuco, to apply for a position to help his campaign, here I am,” he added. The minister is quoted to run for Senator.

Gilson Machado, Minister of Tourism, receives the title of citizen of Fortaleza and plays the accordion at the City Hall (Photo: Aurélio Alves / O POVO)

Sobral

Gilson Machado arrived in Fortaleza after fulfilling a delivery schedule in the interior of the state. In Sobral, he participated in the delivery of the Menino Deus Church and the requalification of the Menino Deus Square, which had an investment of R$ 1 million from the Federal Government. Next, Gilson Machado Neto made a technical visit to the Ponte Estaiada project over the Acaraú River, in Mossoró, which has an estimated investment of R$ 3.2 million from Pasta.

“It is gratifying to participate in a government with deliveries throughout Brazil. I came from Sobral, Massapê, with several works in the region, here in Fortaleza. At Fortaleza airport, it is R$ 1 billion from the federal government, from President Bolsonaro. now Brazil’s money stays here. It’s been three years without sending a cent to Cuba, Venezuela, Africa, Argentina. Brazil’s money stays for the taxpayer, for the Brazilian”, he said.

With information from reporter Henrique Araújo

