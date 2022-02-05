Nubank launches cell phone insurance with coverage for damage and theft

Buying a modern cell phone in Brazil requires a very large financial investment. After the joy of acquiring the device they wanted so much, many people are worried and afraid of the possibility of being stolen or damaging their dream smartphone.

To serve this audience, the Nubank just released the one mobile insurance with full coverage. The service is customizable and can be hired directly from the fintech, with start of protection after 30 days from the closing of the contract.

Nubank Celular Seguro covers all types of robbery and theft (simple and qualified) and accidental damage, such as a broken or oxidized screen. The customer can choose one of the two options or both.

Assistance is fast and works 24 hours a day, every day of the week. For now, it is possible to take out only one cell phone insurance per CPF.

take out insurance

The entire hiring process takes place right on the Nubank app, but it may require sending some documents and vouchers. Here are some requirements to trigger assistance:

Be up to date with your insurance payment;

Submit an Occurrence Bulletin (BO); and

Cancel from the device’s IMEI.

THE fintech will gradually make Nubank Celular Seguro available to all customers. To find out if you can already hire, access the company’s application.

prices

Prices have not yet been announced, including because they vary according to the model and value of the device, in addition to the type of coverage chosen. However, the portal TechTudo anticipated the values ​​for two cell phones: