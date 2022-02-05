Nurse dies after consuming ‘slimming tea’



Nurse Edmara Silva de Abreu, 42, died in the early hours of this Thursday



Photo: Reproduction / Personal Collection









Nurse Edmara Silva de Abreu, 42, died in the early hours of this Thursday (3) in São Paulo after being diagnosed with fulminant hepatitis resulting from the consumption of a “weight loss tea”. The product, sold in capsules, was said to be “natural” and, in the composition, contained herbs such as green tea, carqueja and mata verde, hepatotoxic substances (which can cause liver damage).

According to Edmara’s cousin, physical education teacher Monique de Abreu Saraiva Artecio, 35, the nurse was “extremely healthy” and started having symptoms of nausea two weeks ago. “My cousin has always been an extremely healthy person, she was an obstetric nurse and everything was always right with her health. Two weeks ago she started having anxiety and this symptom became more frequent”, said Monique to Portal UOL.

Edmara, who worked at Hospital e Maternidade Santa Joana, decided to see a doctor and was immediately hospitalized because, at the time, the team suspected that it was a gallbladder problem. “Then they did tests to find out what it was and it turned out that she already had fulminant hepatitis”.

According to Monique, the doctors also carried out more tests to see if the disease was due to a worsening of leptospirosis or dengue, which are usually the causes of liver damage, but the results for both cases were negative.

“Then they took all the medicine she had and took it to the doctors. That’s when they saw this bottle of ’50 Herbs Slimming Tea’ and realized how much there was in this product”. According to her cousin, Edmara would have bought the drug online. However, the family does not know since when the nurse started using it.

Edmara was transferred to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the HCFMUSP (Hospital das Clínicas, Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo), which is a reference in cases of hepatitis. She was in line for a liver transplant, went through an induced coma and was finally able to have the surgery, which took 12 hours, on Saturday (29).

However, the nurse’s body rejected the new organ and doctors certified Edmara brain dead on Wednesday (2). At dawn the next day she suffered a cardiac arrest and died.

“She trusted the medicine, even because she thought it was natural, it is written on the packaging that they are just herbs. It’s not a black stripe, no medicine that appears to be dangerous. She wasn’t taking anything else, just this one”, she reports. the cousin. “It’s important to talk about this so that other families don’t go through the pain we’re going through today.”

DOCTOR ALERT

The assistant physician in the gastroenterology department at the Digestive System Organ Transplantation Division at HCFMUSP, Liliana Ducatti, published an alert on social media about the use of substances that are said to be natural, but which can cause aggressive damage to the body. “Fulminant hepatitis is a condition in which the person does not have a liver problem, they have a healthy liver, they ingest some medicine, some substance that makes that liver sick seriously and quickly”, she explained.

The disease can be caused by the use of various medications, such as antibiotics or isotretinoin, used to combat acne. Therefore, Ducatti says that it is always important to use these substances with medical supervision. “If there is a sign of liver damage, the medication is promptly stopped,” she explains.

In the case of fulminant hepatitis, symptoms appear when the lesion is already very advanced. “There is an acute hepatitis that ends up progressing to fulminant, in which the liver is not functioning”.

Also, according to the doctor, the bottle of “slimming tea” had several hepatotoxic substances. “Without follow-up, the case progressed to fulminant hepatitis. The medication has nothing to do with weight loss. It is a false illusion. Not all people will develop fulminant hepatitis, this is rare, but it is still something serious and preventable. it’s a medication that doesn’t make you lose weight and can cause damage”, she explains.

The doctor reports that the substances in question, such as green tea, are not necessarily problematic in small amounts.

“We’re not talking about this tea that we drink from time to time for pleasure, to relax, but the use of them in large quantities, which can be toxic to the liver. As this medicine was in capsules, we don’t even know the real concentration of these substances”, he reports. “The problem with these so-called natural remedies is that there is also no way to know the real composition, in addition to having that much herb. Of the 50, 10 were hepatotoxic.”

For Ducatti, Edmara’s case is not the first – and it won’t be the last. “It is not frequent, but we have had some cases and unfortunately we will have others. It ends up being an addicted sample, since we receive patients from all over the country. .. Fortunately, many cases are acute hepatitis and people are able to recover in time and the liver regenerates.”

UOL contacted Anvisa to find out if the drug is legalized in the country, but has not yet received a response. The report also tried to locate ProErvas, responsible for the production of the drug that is widely resold online on several platforms, but has not found any representative of the company so far. The text will be updated when new information becomes available.









