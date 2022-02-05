Omicron: South Africa registers increase in cases of subvariant BA.2 | Health

Public Photos South African Health Minister Zweli Mkhize getting vaccinated

South Africa has seen an increase in cases of the BA.2 subvariant of omicron

and is monitoring that growth. Scientists point out, however, that there are no signs that BA.2 is substantially different from the original variant.

Researcher Michelle Groome, from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases

, reported that the subvariant

represents 23% of the 450 samples from January sequenced by South Africa’s genomic surveillance network, while the original strain, 75%.

Among the 2,243 sequenced December samples, BA.2 represents 4% and the original strain 94%.

“We are seeing this increase with BA.2, we are still trying to get more information on this particular subline… and so we are increasing sequencing of the provinces where we are seeing increases (in cases) by monitoring the proportion that is due to BA.2 “, she said in a press conference this Friday (4).

“At this stage, there is no indication that there would be… differences between these different sublines of Ômicron. As we saw with Delta, there were many lineages and we didn’t see many differences between them, but we will continue to monitor,” he added.

The scientist also said that she does not expect there to be any marked changes between the symptoms of BA.2 and Ômicron. According to her, the researchers will still analyze the data on hospitalizations related to the subvariant to be able to detect its severity.

South Africa has entered a fourth wave of Covid-19 after the emergence of Ômicron at the end of last year. Infections started to decline in December and have leveled off in recent weeks, with around 3,000 new cases a day.