Opening of the Winter Olympics seeks to project a modern China – 04/02/2022 – Sports

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics opened this Friday (4) during a ceremony awaited, as always, for its artistic and technological aspects. But this time expectations were higher, especially due to the symbolic character of the event at a time of high tension in global politics.

The kick-off for the inauguration was given after the greeting between the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping, and the president of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, at the Bird’s Nest stadium.

The venue is the same venue that hosted the 2008 Summer Games ceremony, considered by many to be the most impressive in history, but the context that surrounds China and the world 14 years later has changed a lot.

Film director Zhang Ymou, responsible for the previous opening at a time of consolidation of the Chinese opening process to the world, returned to the role with a proposal adapted to the present.

“This time, we will show less about ancient culture,” Zhang said in a message carried by Chinese state media ahead of the event. “We will convey a sense of modernity, which is forward looking. This is a new era.”

These new times have China as the second largest economy in the world and projecting its influence in an unprecedented way to Asian, African, Latin American and even European countries. At the same time, it is a nation that is more self-centered, defiant, criticized for human rights violations and closed to the world since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this complex new global situation, the Winter Olympics will show the confidence and pride of the Chinese people, the love of the Chinese people, the affection of the Chinese for the people of the world,” Ymou told the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Empty of international leaders because of the diplomatic boycott of the Games led by the US and also because of the pandemic, the ceremony had Russian President Vladimir Putin as its main political guest.

Before going to the Bird’s Nest, Putin and Xi Jinping formalized an alliance against Western policies, especially those of the United States, and established a friendship “without limits”. Currently, Russia and NATO (Western Military Alliance) are at the center of a serious security crisis in Eastern Europe.

Hours later, the Chinese leader declared the event open, which has as its official motto “Together for a shared future”.

Thomas Bach invoked the Olympic spirit to convey a standard message, but one that can gain other reading today. “In our fragile world, where division, conflict and mistrust increase, we show the world: yes, it is possible to be fierce rivals and, at the same time, live together in peace and respect.”

The common thread of the artistic segment, with the participation of 3,000 ordinary people (instead of professional artists), was the representation of snowflakes. Each country had its name inscribed on one of them for the entry of delegations. Afterwards, the 91 objects gathered in a large flake that flew over the stadium and where later a minimalist Olympic cauldron was lit by young Chinese athletes Dinigeer Yilamujiang, 20, and Zhao Jiawen, 21.

Skier Yilamujiang was born in Altay, located in the autonomous region of Xinjiang and the scene of one of the main accusations against the Chinese government: that it promotes the genocide of the Uighur Muslim population. China rejects this accusation. The choice of an athlete of the ethnicity was classified by The New York Times as “provocative”.

In addition to the messages of youth and inclusion, the event’s sustainability appeal was highlighted (reason for a smaller flame on the pyre), another mark that China tries to imprint with the Games and that has been contested by environmentalists, starting with the fact that the competitions rely 100% on artificial snow.

The ceremony was attended by the public

Less spectacular than the 2008 ceremony, the 2022 one opted for a simpler aesthetic, but had beautiful and original moments.

The festive entry of athletes from 91 countries took up a good part of the 2h20 of the opening, reduced in size and duration because of the pandemic, but longer than the 1h40 initially planned.

If there was no presence of US political leaders, the country’s athletes entered in good numbers (the prediction was that 80% of the delegation would be present). Brazil, on the other hand, chose to take only four members, as it did at the Tokyo Games, due to health concerns.

Edson Bindilatti, 42, from bobsled, and Jaqueline Mourão, 46, from cross-country skiing, both in their fifth participation in the Winter Olympics, carried the Brazilian flag.

A surface formed by 11,600 square meters of high definition LED screens was the stage of the show. In the beginning, lasers carved images from each of the previous 23 Winter Games before a depiction of a block of ice was “broken” by hockey players and the Olympic rings appeared in white.

The technological stage also served for skaters to perform to the sound of “Imagine” over the inscription of the new Olympic motto: “Faster, Higher, Stronger – Together”.

The start of the sporting event takes place in the midst of Chinese New Year celebrations and also on the first day of spring on the lunar calendar. But the party that started with temperatures of -4º Celsius in Beijing was marked by the use of heavy clothes by athletes and the public.

Despite there being no ticket sales because of the pandemic, a good number of invited spectators were able to attend the Bird’s Nest. Among them was a Brazilian who lives in China and told her experience to leaf.

According to her, who asked that her name not be disclosed, preparations began a week before the event, with health monitoring. A member of the organizing committee was responsible for groups of 10 to 20 people who needed to submit their personal information.

It took two negative tests for Covid-19 to go to the stadium, and two more will be done in the coming days. Recommendations were for spectators to bundle up with at least three layers of clothing and use heated bags underneath.

Upon arrival at the stadium, there were four checkpoints, all with facial recognition. Employees conducted training sessions with indications of applause moments, and kits with blankets, hats, gloves and chocolate were distributed.

After a turbulent phase of preparation for the Games, China will now be able to focus on two weeks of intense sports programming. But it is already clear that, amid the medals, this will be an event inseparable from global politics.