“Ordinance has no legal basis”, says CNM about raising the floor for teachers

posted on 04/02/2022 14:06 / updated on 04/02/2022 14:07



(credit: ?? ?/Pixabay)

The National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) stated, in a note this Friday (4/2), that the ordinance signed by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which grants a 33.24% salary adjustment for basic education teachers , “has no legal basis”. The document is signed by the president, Paulo Ziulkoski, who highlights that “the announcement reinforces the lack of planning and communication within the government itself, as well as demonstrates that the Union does not respect public management in the country”.

Bolsonaro participated today in the signing ceremony of the ordinance that establishes the new value of the National Professional Salary Floor for Professionals in the Public Teaching of Basic Education (PSPN), held at Palácio do Planalto. The floor in 2022 will be BRL 3,845.63.

“The resources of the Fund for Maintenance and Development of Basic Education and for the Valorization of Education Professionals (Fundeb) do not belong to the federal government. By declaring that there are resources available for the payment of the minimum and that the Fundeb resources are transferred to the municipalities by the Union, the government tries to politically capitalize on this readjustment without, however, clarifying that the Fund is formed mainly by taxes from states and municipalities”, pointed out another excerpt from the note.

During a live last night, Bolsonaro said he “has resources” to grant the teachers’ salary readjustment, announced last week. On the other hand, the municipalities, responsible for the payment of most salaries in the category, have shown fiscal concerns.

With the announced readjustment, the municipalities will have an impact of R$ 30.46 billion and, according to the CNM, the measure puts local entities in “a difficult fiscal situation”. staff payments.

“Surveys by the CNM show that, since the creation of the floor, there has been a real increase far above inflation and that of Fundeb itself. (INPC) and 143% of the Fund itself, a resource that serves to finance all levels of Basic Education. Fundeb’s transfer for this year will be R$ 226 million. that 90% of the Fund’s resources are used to cover personnel expenses”.

“As the floor is the value below which the initial salary of teaching careers cannot be fixed, this readjustment affects all teachers’ salaries. In this way, it may imply non-compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) by many Municipalities Since 2008, the CNM has worked with the Legislature and the Executive for the approval of the original text of the Bill (PL) 3,776/2008, with the adoption of the INPC in the previous twelve months to readjust the floor. Ordinance has no legal basis, the CNM reaffirms that it will continue to monitor the discussion in the legal sphere in order to ensure that there is clarity in the face of the lack of definition created, as well as maintaining guidance to managers that the readjustment given to the other categories of the municipal administration and stay tuned to the discussion at the national level”, he concluded.

Also last week, the National Front of Mayors issued a note warning of the risk of collapse in essential services and salary delays and defended fiscal responsibility.