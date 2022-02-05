Palmeiras player tests positive again for COVID-19; Copinha champion is summoned and travels to Abu Dhabi

Goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestre tested positive for COVID-19 again before Palmeiras’ debut in the FIFA Club World Cup and remains isolated; Matheus, from the base, was summoned

the goalkeeper Vinícius Silvestreof palm treesperformed a retest and tested positive again for COVID-19 this Friday (03).

According to the club, he is asymptomatic and will remain isolated at the delegation’s hotel in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of watching sports. Subscribe now.

All the other athletes in the cast also underwent new tests and were negative.

Due to the result of Vinícius Silvestre’s test, however, Verdão summoned the young archer Mateuschampion of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, to join the delegation in the Club World Cup.

It is worth remembering that, before boarding to the Middle East, the São Paulo team announced that left-back Piquerez and striker Gabriel Veron also tested positive for the coronavirus.

They have not traveled to Abu Dhabi so far, but they have a chance of being integrated into the delegation if they test negative by the deadline for entries to the Worlds.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Palmeiras is getting ready to debut in the World Cup next Tuesday, at 1:30 pm (GMT), against the winner of Al Ahly-EGI or Monterrey-MEX, who will face each other this Saturday.

This Friday, coach Abel Ferreira led two training sessions: a two-hour tactical one and then physical work at the hotel.

The São Paulo club returns to work this Saturday at the Zayed Sports City Stadium complex.