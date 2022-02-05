Palmeiras trains and makes a mystery with Piquerez and Veron exams

Under the eyes of president Leila Pereira, who has already arrived in Abu Dhabi, Palmeiras returned to training this Saturday morning, the 5th, in the United Arab Emirates. Once again, training took place at the stadium located inside the Zayed Sports City complex. What was also repeated was the release of just 15 minutes of practice for the press to follow.

In addition to the traditional wheel and running around the field, it was possible to see Abel Ferreira give another tactical lesson to his players using a slate. The apparatus had already been used on Friday (4).

It was not possible to understand the context, but at a certain point in his explanation, the coach says the name of midfielder Jailson, who was included in the pre-list of subscribers on Friday, as reported by UOL Esporte columnist Marcel Rizzo.

Palmeiras has decided that it will not provide information about Piquerez and Veron’s exams until there is a final decision on whether or not the players will come to the World Cup. Therefore, it is not known if they are cured of covid. Palmeiras have until tomorrow, Sunday (6), to submit the final list of entries to FIFA.

Also on Saturday afternoon, a press conference for striker Dudu is scheduled.

Abel will watch his next opponent

Abel will have a football ballad this Saturday. The Portuguese and his assistants will watch the confrontation between Monterrey (MEX) and Al Ahly (EGI), which defines the next opponent of Palmeiras.

The quarter-final match will be played at the tiny Al Nahyan stadium, the same stadium where Palmeiras will debut on Tuesday, the 8th, at 8:30 pm Persian Gulf time – 1:30 pm Brasília time.

Monterrey were already favorites, but this favoritism is even greater due to the fact that Al Ahly is missing its six main players, who are in the final of the African Cup of Nations with the Egyptian national team. They are goalkeeper El-Shennawy, defenders Ayman Ashraf and Mohamed Abdelmoneim, midfielders Hamdi Fathi and Amr El-Sulya, and forward Mohamed Sherif.