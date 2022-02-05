Patrícia talks about the goal scored and Grêmio’s victory over Cruzeiro for the Brazilian Super Cup

Tricolor defeated Cruzeiro 2-0 on Friday night (4), at Estádio do Vale, in Novo Hamburgo, for the first phase of the Brazilian Women’s Supercup.

THE Guild defeated the cruise 2-0 on the night of this Friday (4), at Estádio do Vale, in Novo Hamburgo, for the first phase of the Women’s Super Cup of Brazil. Patricia Maldaner and Dani Ortolan swung the nets. The positive result classifies the tricolor team for the semifinals gives national competition.

After a balanced confrontation in the final 45 minutes, the final stage of the match was Grêmio’s domain. At 30 minutes, Rafa Levis took a corner, and Patricia headed in the angle, with no chance for goalkeeper Ruby, opening the scoring. In the final moments of the game, the triumph of the gaúchas was enshrined in a penalty kick, converted by Dani Ortolan.

“I don’t know how to explain (the first goal as a professional), even more so in a decisive game like this. I was looking for the goal, which wasn’t coming, but I was awarded in that game to open the scoring and help the team bring this victory to Grêmio”, commented after the final whistle defender Patricia, responsible for opening the duel marker.

Grêmio’s opponents will be known in the match between Flamengo and ESMAC-PA, at 10:30 am next Sunday (6), at the Luso Brasileiro stadium, on Ilha do Governador. Also this Friday, the Real Brasilia hit the International 1-0, and now awaits the winners of Palmeiras and Corinthians.